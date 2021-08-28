Max Verstappen claims pole for Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton qualifies third

Red Bull's Max Vertsappen secured pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix after mastering the treacherous conditions at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps track during qualifying on Saturday as defending champion and title rival Lewis Hamilton had to settle for third place on the grid.

Verstappen, who clocked a fastest time of one minute 59.765 seconds, will be joined on the front row by Williams driver George Russell.

Russell briefly looked like he would seize a shock pole, with even Mercedes's championship leader Hamilton unable to beat him, but was ultimately pipped by Verstappen with a lap that was 0.321 seconds quicker at a crash-interrupted session.

Hoping to join Hamilton at Mercedes next season, Russell inadvertently ends up being a buffer between the seven-time champion and his Red Bull title rival.

"That was so difficult out there. We needed that," said Verstappen, who heads into Sunday's race eight points behind Hamilton in the drivers' standings having had a 33-point lead overturned in just two races.

McLaren's Lando Norris walked away from a heavy shunt during the final phase of qualifying that forced a 40-minute halt to the session.

The Briton, who had led the opening two parts of the qualifying hour, was the first driver out on track in the pole-position shootout when his car snapped out of control and smashed into the barriers at the fast Eau Rouge corner. He was taken to the medical centre for checks.

"Should have had a good one there. I let you down; my bad," Norris told his team over the radio.

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

ARSENAL IN 1977 Feb 05 Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland Feb 12 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal Feb 15 Middlesbrough 3-0 Arsenal Feb 19 Arsenal 2-3 West Ham Feb 26 Middlesbrough 4-1 Arsenal (FA Cup) Mar 01 Everton 2-1 Arsenal Mar 05 Arsenal 1-4 ipswich March 08 Arsenal 1-2 West Brom Mar 12 QPR 2-1 Arsenal Mar 23 Stoke 1-1 Arsenal Apr 02 Arsenal 3-0 Leicester

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

The specs: 2019 Cadillac XT4 Price, base: Dh145,000 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 237hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

The biog Favourite hobby: I love to sing but I don’t get to sing as much nowadays sadly. Favourite book: Anything by Sidney Sheldon. Favourite movie: The Exorcist 2. It is a big thing in our family to sit around together and watch horror movies, I love watching them. Favourite holiday destination: The favourite place I have been to is Florence, it is a beautiful city. My dream though has always been to visit Cyprus, I really want to go there.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

