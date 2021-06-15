Zahoor Khan makes UAE cricket history after being selected for Quetta Gladiators in PSL

Fast bowler called up as a late replacement player for Andre Russell before match against Lahore Qalandars

UAE fast bowler Zahoor Khan has been selected to play for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Cricket
UAE fast bowler Zahoor Khan has been selected to play for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Cricket

Zahoor Khan will become the first UAE cricketer to play in a major franchise tournament after being selected for Quetta Gladiators to face Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

The UAE fast bowler was only announced as an addition to the Quetta squad less than an hour before the 5pm start of the game at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

He was called up as a replacement player for Andre Russell, the Jamaican all-rounder.

Read More

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 8 wickets. Courtesy PCBPSL 2021: Rizwan and Dhani star in Multan Sultans' win over Peshawar Zalmi

While that announcement was being confirmed on social media, Zahoor was out on the middle, practicing his bowling alongside the rest of the Quetta attack.

Within 20 minutes, he had been named in the starting XI, completing an overseas trio for Quetta that also includes South African Cameron Delport and Australian Jake Weatherald.

Zahoor’s call up is a historic moment for the game in the Emirates. He will become the first UAE player to feature in a game in a leading T20 competition.

There are two other players in PSL squads. Mohammed Wasim, an uncapped UAE batsman, and Sultan Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, were called up as replacement players ahead of the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL.

Wasim is part of the Multan Sultans squad, but has yet to play, while Sultan Ahmed has yet to get his chance in a formidable Lahore bowling attack.

Chirag Suri, the UAE opener, was also part of the Gujarat Lions squad at the 2017 IPL. Although he did briefly make it on to the field in a match in Delhi at that tournament, he did not have any official playing participation in it.

Elsewhere at the PSL, it has been confirmed that Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament due to the back injury which stopped him from flying to the UAE.

Updated: June 15, 2021 05:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Men walk near the site of the blast in Beirut's port area. Reuters

Survivors and NGOs call for UN investigation into Beirut port blast

Lebanon
Men walk by Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's old city. EPA

'He won't free us from occupation': Palestinians place little hope on new Israeli rule

MENA
Emirates airlines announced its 2020-2021 annual financial results on June 15. The carrier was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but expects to come back stronger. Courtesy: Emirates.

Emirates posts annual loss amid pandemic but vows to return 'stronger than before'

Aviation
Lina Sadek, owner of Studiyo lab with her team members at the Times Square Centre mall in Dubai. Ms Sadek is among innovative tenants driving footfall in a refreshed Times Square Centre. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

How female-led businesses have helped spur a retail revival at a mall in Dubai

Money
US President Joe Biden attends the Nato summit at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Reuters

Nato summit: leaders adopt tough stance on Russia and China

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read