Zahoor Khan makes UAE cricket history after being selected for Quetta Gladiators in PSL

Zahoor Khan will become the first UAE cricketer to play in a major franchise tournament after being selected for Quetta Gladiators to face Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

The UAE fast bowler was only announced as an addition to the Quetta squad less than an hour before the 5pm start of the game at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

He was called up as a replacement player for Andre Russell, the Jamaican all-rounder.

While that announcement was being confirmed on social media, Zahoor was out on the middle, practicing his bowling alongside the rest of the Quetta attack.

Within 20 minutes, he had been named in the starting XI, completing an overseas trio for Quetta that also includes South African Cameron Delport and Australian Jake Weatherald.

Zahoor’s call up is a historic moment for the game in the Emirates. He will become the first UAE player to feature in a game in a leading T20 competition.

There are two other players in PSL squads. Mohammed Wasim, an uncapped UAE batsman, and Sultan Ahmed, the left-arm spinner, were called up as replacement players ahead of the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL.

Wasim is part of the Multan Sultans squad, but has yet to play, while Sultan Ahmed has yet to get his chance in a formidable Lahore bowling attack.

Chirag Suri, the UAE opener, was also part of the Gujarat Lions squad at the 2017 IPL. Although he did briefly make it on to the field in a match in Delhi at that tournament, he did not have any official playing participation in it.

Elsewhere at the PSL, it has been confirmed that Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament due to the back injury which stopped him from flying to the UAE.