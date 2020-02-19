There's no place like home as Pakistan Super League goes back to its roots for 2020 edition

When the Pakistan Super League upped sticks from UAE for good last March and headed home, it did not look back. Not in anger, at least, but certainly not with much affection, either.

Imran Khan, the Prime Minister, and Ehsan Mani, the PCB chairman, were both intent that Pakistan’s T20 league would be exiled no longer.

Even when rising tensions in Kashmir meant the security surrounding the final phase of the 2019 tournament was thrown into even sharper focus, they ploughed on.

Remaining in UAE was just not a consideration. Even though – as proved to be the case – they would have to play all the remaining matches in one centre, in Karachi.

That’s it, we’re done here, and we’re not coming back, they were saying to their hosts for four seasons. Not even a 'thanks for having us', either.

UAE might have been Pakistan’s second home since the first stirrings of Sharjah cricket in the 1980s. But since 2009, it had felt like a marriage of convenience rather than one that has really prompted such great passions as in times past.

The PSL seasons in UAE felt like four pilot editions of a show that obviously had a ready TV viewership, but too often the live studio audience failed to pitch up.

PSL was hardly alone in that. Pakistan international matches, as well as various other leagues, have more frequently than not been played in front of spartan crowds. Only Fridays and finals are guaranteed to attract numbers in the Emirates.

Of course, UAE and PSL had their moments. Like the Friday afternoon when thousands were locked out of Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Shahid Afridi’s Peshawar Zalmi arrived for the first time, so swamped was the place – only for rain to play spoilsport anyway.

Or the opening weekend of the first tournament in 2016, when that most storied of cricketers, Mohammed Amir, took a hat-trick in the first game for Karachi Kings.

Or AB de Villiers’ reverse-ramp cameo in Sharjah last year, in a match that culminated in a last-ball six win for a side – Lahore Qalandars – who very rarely win.

A few moments of high drama aside, it did often feel like this competition was missing its soul in the Emirates.

Will it be totally different back home in Pakistan? It is impossible to say for certain, but it feels like a safe assumption to make.

Neutral territory will still be a thing. Or neutral venues, at least. The first PSL to be played fully in Pakistan will be shared between four venues: Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

So the idea of home advantage will only be felt at times, and by four teams – Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United – when they play in neighbouring Rawalpindi.

Not that franchise cricket is particularly beholden to the idea of place. It is more often about star appeal, and the first Pakistan edition has an enviable cast list.

Chris Lynn, who will be playing for Lahore Qalandars, said he could not wait for a first experience of Pakistan, when he was blazing a trail through the Abu Dhabi T10 at the end of last year.

He is not the only one. The likes of Dale Steyn, Jason Roy, Tom Banton, and others are likely to find the welcome a warm one when they take the field in Pakistan this month.

Those who will get the most out of the home PSL will surely be the Pakistani players, though.

Whether it be established names like Shadab Khan, Babar Azam and Wahab Riaz, or those yet to announce themselves like Dilbar Hussain or Rohail Nazir, they will find a public who adore their best endeavours.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200