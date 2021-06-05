PSL 2021: Fixtures, standings and where to watch matches on TV in the UAE

The HBL Pakistan Super League will restart in Abu Dhabi, starting on Wednesday.

The T20 league was suspended in March after a Covid outbreak within some of the teams.

The remaining 20 matches have been rescheduled, and relocated to the UAE capital.

Zayed Cricket Stadium will play host to the remaining 20 fixtures, with the final set for Thursday, June 24.

Schedule

All matches will be played behind closed doors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Wednesday, June 9 – 8pm Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

Thursday, June 10 – 5pm Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings; 10pm Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

Friday, June 11 – 8pm Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

Saturday, June 12 – 8pm Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

Sunday, June 13 – 5pm Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars; 10pm Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

Monday, June 14 – 8pm Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Tuesday, June 15 – 5pm Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars; 10pm Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

Wednesday, June 16 – 8pm Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Thursday, June 17 – 5pm Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi; 10pm Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Friday, June 18 – 8pm Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Saturday, June 19 – 5pm Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings; 10pm Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

Playoffs

Monday, June 21 – 5pm Qualifier (1 v 2); 10pm Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

Tuesday, June 22 – 8pm Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

Final

Thursday, June 24 – Final

PSL 2020 Team of the Tournament

Where to watch games on TV?

The matches will be broadcast on the Etisalat eLife package in the UAE.

State of play

When the season was paused back in March, four of the six teams were tied on six points, with the defending champions Karachi Kings holding the lead on the basis of run rate.

Whoever wins the first match after the restart, between two-time winners Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday, will assume the lead.

What is different?

The teams have undergone a number of changes in personnel since the league was paused.

The likes of Alex Hales, Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling are now unavailable, having featured in the opening phase of the competition.

However, a number of familiar faces have been brought in. Martin Guptill will cover the absence of Hales for Karachi, while Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell are also new additions to the league.

The difference in playing staff is unlikely to be the biggest change when the tournament resumes, though.

What will the weather be like?

Top-level professional cricket has never been played in the UAE in June, and the conditions are likely to test the players.

When play gets underway at 8pm on Wednesday, the forecast is for it to be 34 degrees, 57 per cent humidity, and a feels-like temperature of 45 degrees.

A day later, when the first 5pm fixture starts, there is forecast to be a feels-like temperature of 47 degrees.

What about home involvement?

For the first time in the five-and-a-half season history of the PSL, UAE players will be involved.

Sultan Ahmed, the national team’s left-arm spinner, was called into the Lahore Qalandars squad after Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out because of international duty with Bangladesh.

Mohammed Wasim, who has yet to play for UAE but is one of the outstanding batsmen in domestic cricket, is part of the Multan Sultans squad.

Usman Khan, the Quetta Gladiators batsman, has also been a resident of UAE since the end of last year.

Updated: June 6, 2021 06:46 PM

