PSL 2021: Fixtures, standings and where to watch matches on TV in the UAE

The HBL Pakistan Super League will restart in Abu Dhabi, starting on Wednesday.

The T20 league was suspended in March after a Covid outbreak within some of the teams.

The remaining 20 matches have been rescheduled, and relocated to the UAE capital.

Zayed Cricket Stadium will play host to the remaining 20 fixtures, with the final set for Thursday, June 24.

Schedule

All matches will be played behind closed doors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Wednesday, June 9 – 8pm Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

Thursday, June 10 – 5pm Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings; 10pm Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

Friday, June 11 – 8pm Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

Saturday, June 12 – 8pm Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

Sunday, June 13 – 5pm Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars; 10pm Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

Monday, June 14 – 8pm Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Tuesday, June 15 – 5pm Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars; 10pm Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

Wednesday, June 16 – 8pm Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Thursday, June 17 – 5pm Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi; 10pm Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Friday, June 18 – 8pm Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Saturday, June 19 – 5pm Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings; 10pm Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

Playoffs

Monday, June 21 – 5pm Qualifier (1 v 2); 10pm Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

Tuesday, June 22 – 8pm Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

Final

Thursday, June 24 – Final

PSL 2020 Team of the Tournament

1. Babar Azam (Karachi Kings, 473 runs, strike rate 124.14) - Man of the match in the first qualifier and the final, and the leading run-scorer in the competition by 148, he just about scrapes into our team of the tournament. AFP 2. Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars, 284 runs, strike rate 179.74) - How crucial was his unavailability for the playoffs? The Australian’s brutal hitting brought Lahore to life – while his replacement Tamim Iqbal struggled in the final. AFP 3. Shan Masood (Multan Sultans, 283 runs, strike rate 128.05) - What a pity that Multan ended this season with nothing. They were the outstanding side in the group, and lost the first qualifier via a super over. They were brilliantly led by Masood. AFP 4. Mohammed Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars, 312 runs, strike rate 125.30) - The 40-year-old batsman is getting better with age, and his excellence powered Lahore’s run to the final. His 74 not out in the eliminator match was sparkling. AFP 5. Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars, 300 runs, strike rate 167.59) - Few players coloured the 2020 PSL quite so brightly as the Australian wicketkeeper, whether it be by his big hitting, his bubble gum blowing, or his happiness to stay on amid the Covid uncertainty. AFP 6. Shadab Khan (Islamabad United, 263 runs, strike rate 159.39, 8 wickets, 8.24 economy rate) - Two-time champions Islamabad might have had a rare off year, as they finished last, but their young captain could scarcely have done more. Few players in the competition had a greater impact than he did. AFP 7. Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings, 7 wickets, 7.06 economy rate) - The captain of the winning team in the final, and he hit the winning runs, too. The left-armer’s thriftiest with the ball was crucial to Karachi's maiden PSL title win. AFP 8. Sohail Tanvir (Multan Sultans, 14 wickets, 7.54 economy rate) - It is 12 years now since Tanvir announced himself as hot T20 property by lighting up the first IPL, but he is still churning out excellence consistently. This time, it was in the colours of Multan. AFP 9. Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars, 17 wickets, 7.11 economy rate) - The outstanding bowler in the competition, and surely its most impressive figure after Babar Azam. Their confrontation in the final felt like the immovable object vs the irresistible force. AFP 10. Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans, 14 wickets, 7.54 economy rate) - Between helping Multan top the table and playing the playoffs, he had played at the CPL, and a bit part role in the IPL. It might have contributed to his form cooling at just the wrong time. AFP 11. Waqas Maqsood (Karachi Kings, 6 wickets, 5.25 economy rate) - It may seem like an indulgence selecting a player who featured in just three matches in the tournament. But the left-armer went at less than a run a ball in that time, and played a key role in the final. AFP

Where to watch games on TV?

The matches will be broadcast on the Etisalat eLife package in the UAE.

State of play

When the season was paused back in March, four of the six teams were tied on six points, with the defending champions Karachi Kings holding the lead on the basis of run rate.

Whoever wins the first match after the restart, between two-time winners Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday, will assume the lead.

What is different?

The teams have undergone a number of changes in personnel since the league was paused.

The likes of Alex Hales, Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling are now unavailable, having featured in the opening phase of the competition.

However, a number of familiar faces have been brought in. Martin Guptill will cover the absence of Hales for Karachi, while Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell are also new additions to the league.

The difference in playing staff is unlikely to be the biggest change when the tournament resumes, though.

What will the weather be like?

Top-level professional cricket has never been played in the UAE in June, and the conditions are likely to test the players.

When play gets underway at 8pm on Wednesday, the forecast is for it to be 34 degrees, 57 per cent humidity, and a feels-like temperature of 45 degrees.

A day later, when the first 5pm fixture starts, there is forecast to be a feels-like temperature of 47 degrees.

What about home involvement?

For the first time in the five-and-a-half season history of the PSL, UAE players will be involved.

Sultan Ahmed, the national team’s left-arm spinner, was called into the Lahore Qalandars squad after Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out because of international duty with Bangladesh.

Mohammed Wasim, who has yet to play for UAE but is one of the outstanding batsmen in domestic cricket, is part of the Multan Sultans squad.

Usman Khan, the Quetta Gladiators batsman, has also been a resident of UAE since the end of last year.