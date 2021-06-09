PSL 2021 as it happened: Rashid Khan stars as Lahore Qalandars clinch dramatic win over Islamabad United

More than three months after the 2021 Pakistan Super League was postponed in response to the pandemic, the tournament is back under way having moved its operations to Abu Dhabi.

The first game will be Match 15 of the season and sees 2020 runners-up Lahore Qalandars take on two-time champions Islamabad United.

All matches will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and The National's Paul Radley will be inside the ground for tonight's restart curtain raiser.

Join us on the live blog for the build-up, match updates, and reaction from the UAE capital.