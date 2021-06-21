Kevin Pietersen says 'fabulous' Dubai should have hosted rain-hit World Test Championship final

Bad weather in Southampton washed out the entire day four of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand, with questions now being asked to why England was chosen as a venue for the match.

Rain was expected to be the biggest factor in the clash between Virat Kohli's India and the top-ranked New Zealand side at the Ageas Bowl.

The allocation of a reserve day might still not be enough for a result with the Black Caps on 101-2 in reply to India's 217, with well over two-and-a-half innings remaining for a result.

Only 141.1 overs of cricket has been possible so far. Rain had washed out the opening day on Friday and interrupted play over the rest of the weekend.

The washout prompted former England captain Kevin Pietersen to urge organisers to host one-off title matches in Dubai, where world-class facilities, weather and ease of travel are guaranteed.

If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game. Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub! Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021

"If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game," Pietersen tweeted.

"Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub! Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium."

The former batsman added that "anytime between September – March" would be ideal for a match of such significance.

The UAE has emerged as a venue of choice for major international tournaments, especially during the pandemic.

The Pakistan Super League is currently being played in the Abu Dhabi right, while the remainder of the Indian Premier League is set to be held in the UAE in September and October.

The T20 World Cup could also be played in the country, given the grim health situation in India – who are due to host the tournament.

As far as the match is concerned, the Kiwis will be more disappointed with the turn of events. New Zealand were comfortably placed at 101-2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen’s 5-31 restricted India to a seemingly below par total.

Devon Conway hit a solid 54 before being dismissed right before stumps on Day 3.

There is some positive news for cricket fans with better forecast over the remaining two days. If the match ends in a draw, the trophy will be shared.