David Warner left stranded as Australia choke in second T20 against South Africa

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade. Reuters

Opener David Warner hit an unbeaten fifty but could not take Australia past the finish line as the visitors blew a comfortable chase to allow South Africa secure a 12-run victory in the second Twenty20 on Sunday.

South Africa posted a below-par 158-4 in their 20 overs after Australia put the brakes on their scoring, but managed to defend the total as the Port Elizabeth wicket slowed up.

Warner was unbeaten on 67 from 56 balls and could only watch as saw Australia, who were 98-1 in the 13th over, found a way to stumble to 146-6.

The series is level at 1-1 with the decider to be played in Cape Town on Wednesday, after which the sides will play a three-match ODI series.

Captain Quinton de Kock was the mainstay of South Africa's innings, his five fours and four sixes forming the backbone of a fine 70 from 47 balls before he got caught at mid-off.

Rassie van der Dussen (37 from 26 balls) provided a vital contribution, but South Africa were 20 or so runs short of where they should have been, having scored only 36 runs in the last five overs despite wickets in hand.

Seamer Kane Richardson was the pick of the Aussie bowling attack with 2-21 in four overs.

Australia appeared to be cruising in their reply and when Steve Smith (29 from 26 balls) was out with the score on 98, they needed 61 from 45 balls with eight wickets remaining.

But South Africa used the slow wicket expertly as wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi returned figures of 0-17 in his four overs to increase the pressure on the visitors.

Australia needed 20 from the final 12 balls and when Kagiso Rabada’s penultimate over went for only three, they were firmly on the back foot and never recovered momentum.

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

MATCH INFO Chelsea 3 (Abraham 11', 17', 74') Luton Town 1 (Clark 30') Man of the match Abraham (Chelsea)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Levante v Getafe (5pm), Sevilla v Real Madrid (7.15pm), Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (9.30pm), Cadiz v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Granada v Huesca (5pm), Osasuna v Real Betis (7.15pm), Villarreal v Elche (9.30pm), Alaves v Real Sociedad (midnight) Monday Eibar v Valencia (midnight)

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

