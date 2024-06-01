Security increased in New York as India and Pakistan get ready for T20 World Cup clash

The T20 World Cup begins in Dallas, Texas, tonight but all eyes will be on the big showdown between India and Pakistan in a little over a week.

The Indian team has already set up base in New York where they will play their opening match of the tournament against Ireland at the purpose-built Nassau International Stadium on Wednesday. Then, their focus will shift to the all-important face-off against neighbours Pakistan on Sunday.

The team in green landed in Dallas on Saturday after a tough T20 series defeat in England. They will have to hit the ground running straight away as they face hosts USA on Thursday in Texas before travelling to New York for the India match.

The build-up to the showpiece T20 event has been fairly subdued, especially in North America. However, the expectation is that there will be enough buzz once the matches begin.

📍 New York



Bright weather ☀️, good vibes 🤗 and some foot volley ⚽️



Soham Desai, Strength & Conditioning Coach gives a glimpse of #TeamIndia's light running session 👌👌#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QXWldwL3qu — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2024

The India v Pakistan match is being seen as crucial in the mission to raise the popularity of the sport in the vast American market. However, the game has also brought in some unwanted attention that has resulted in New York boosting security for the World Cup.

"In preparation for the World Cup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "While there is no credible threat at this time, I’ve directed NY police to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears."

ABC News cited a New York City police department bulletin saying the tournament and its related events in the city could be on the radar of extremists.

Nassau County police commissioner Patrick Ryder said the World Cup received a threat in April and more specifically the India v Pakistan match.

پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم لندن سے ڈلاس پہنچ گئی۔



پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم آئی سی سی ٹی ٹوئنٹی ورلڈ کپ میں اپنا پہلا میچ 6 جون کو میزبان امریکہ کے خلاف ڈلاس میں کھیلے گی۔



پاکستان ٹی ٹوئنٹی ورلڈ کپ کے گروپ اے میں انڈیا ۔ امریکہ ۔ کینیڈا اور آئرلینڈ کے ساتھ ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/sVY8PBFtnj — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 31, 2024

For now, the tournament is preparing for a relatively calm kick-off, with hosts USA taking on Canada in Dallas's Grand Prairie Stadium.

The game is significant because it will be the first World Cup match in the country and is also a nod to the first ever recorded international cricket match, which was a three-day game between USA and Canada in 1844.

USA vice-captain Aaron Jones says his team will be looking to play "fearless" cricket in front of home fans.

"Fearless cricket, positive cricket, smart cricket. I think that's what we're really and truly trying to do," Jones said.

"We don't want to regret anything. We want to leave everything out there on the park. And then, obviously, if we come out on top, it's great. If we don't come out on top, that's how cricket goes sometimes. But we don't want to regret anything."