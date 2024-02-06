T20 World Cup 2024 venues and capacity, including new stadium in New York

The 2024 T20 World Cup in June promises to be truly memorable, and not just because it is a T20 competition. This time, the number of teams competing in the main event has been expanded to accommodate more associate nations.

This year's tournament will be the largest in T20 World Cup history with 20 teams playing 55 matches across nine venues in the Caribbean and USA.

The tournament, that runs from June 1 to 29, will see 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group in the opening stage will progress to the Super Eights. There, qualifying teams will be split into two groups of four. From there, the top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

What will also be unique about this World Cup is the entry of the US as a venue. While cricket has yet to take root in the country due to long-standing administrative issues and logistical problems, the T20 World Cup should jump-start the growth of the game in the vast North American market.

T20 World Cup 2024 venues

The tournament will be spread across nine venues, with the Caribbean hosting the bulk of the matches. However, the traditional cricket stronghold of Jamaica will not be hosting matches as the island nation decided against bidding for World Cup matches. The island also does not feature in the Caribbean Premier League as its franchise has been sold back to the league, with cricket slowly disappearing from its famous shores.

However, a number of matches have been scheduled in the US, including the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, which will be held in New York.

Among all the venues, the one in New York is the most interesting as it is not yet completed.

The 34,000-seat modular venue at Nassau County will host eight T20 World Cup matches, including India v Pakistan. Grandstands that were used for the Formula One Las Vegas GP will be repurposed for the venue with work set to commence this month.

Other venues have hosted cricket matches, across different levels. Below are all the venues that will host matches at the T20 World Cup 2024.

USA

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York): 34,000 capacity, 8 matches

Broward County Stadium (Lauderhill, Florida): 40,000 capacity, 4 matches

Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (Dallas, Texas): 15,000 capacity, 4 matches

Caribbean

Kensington Oval (Barbados): 28,000 capacity, 9 matches, including final

Guyana National Stadium (Guyana): 20,000 capacity, 6 matches, including semi-final

Arnos Vale (St Vincent): 18,000 capacity, 5 matches

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua and Barbuda): 10,000 capacity, 8 matches

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (St Lucia): 15,000 capacity, 6 matches

Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad and Tobago): 15,000 capacity, 5 matches, including semi-final