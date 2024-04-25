UAE frustrated by unforced errors after losing opening T20 World Cup qualifier to Ireland

UAE coach Ahmed Raza rued a string of unforced errors as the national team started Women’s T20 World Cup qualifying with defeat on Thursday.

The host nation had begun in promising style against Ireland in the opening match of the 10-team global qualifier in Abu Dhabi. They made it to 64-1 before suffering an implosion, much of which was self inflicted.

Three players were run out and two others – set batters Theertha Satish and Khushi Sharma – were stumped as the national team managed just 105-9 from their 20 overs.

Esha Oza, the captain, took 3-13 from her four overs as the UAE attempted some resistance in the field, but their modest total proved too few.

“The middle order panicked after we had made a very good start,” Raza said after the six-wicket loss at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. “We wanted to get somewhere around 130 to 140 as the wicket was a bit on the slower side and we have some really class spinners.

“We tried pulling it back but 105 was never enough. There was not enough scoreboard pressure. When we lost the toss it was about getting some sort of total on the board and we were on track for that at 64-1.

“To only get to 105 from that position is really not acceptable at this level, and I think the batters will have to pull up their socks when we come up against Zimbabwe.”

The national team return to action on Saturday when they face a Zimbabwe side who they beat when they first played in this competition two years ago.

Raza’s mantra when he was the highly-successful captain of the UAE men’s team was not to dwell too long on defeat when the side have a quick turnaround. But he does think there are things to address at the start of this tournament.

“We will have to touch on the mistakes that we made that are avoidable,” he said. “It is important to address those things. There were quite a few dismissals that were avoidable. If you give three run outs to your opponents, there are not many games you are going to win doing that.

“They were all top order players, and the opposition haven’t had to work hard for those dismissals. If you get a good ball, or you get out trying to up the ante, that is different.

“That is acceptable, but three run outs against a side who are a good fielding team, that is something we will talk about and hopefully avoid against Zimbabwe.”