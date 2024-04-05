Biggest sixes of IPL 2024, including huge hits from Iyer and Pooran

Cricket has many facets to it, but T20 is fairly simple in what it offers to fans - quick action, huge hits and thrilling finishes in just over three and a half hours.

And if we boil it down even further, fans watch T20 cricket for one aspect, more than anything else – big hits.

Sixes are so deeply ingrained in the psyche of players and fans, even successive fours don’t quite register in the mind. However, that one monster hit out of the ground is talked about for days.

READ MORE IPL jerseys 2024, ranked from best to worst

The Indian Premier League is the hotbed for maximums in the T20 arena, simply because of the number of matches played, nature of wickets, dimensions of grounds and supply of power hitters.

Already, we have seen two scores in excess of 270, and there is still a big chunk of the tournament remaining. Also, 300 sixes have been hit so far. While all of those maximums accrued the same six runs, some hits were more special than others.

Below are the longest hits in the tournament so far.

106m monstrous six! 🤯



Nicholas Pooran smashes one out of the park 💥



💯 sixes in #TATAIPL for the @LucknowIPL batter 💪



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/7X0Yg4VbTn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

Biggest sixes of IPL 2024

1= Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants): 106 metres

1= Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders): 106 metres

3. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians): 103 metres

4. Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders): 102 metres

5. Abhishek Porel (Delhi Capitals): 99 metres

6= Mahipal Lomror (Royal Challengers Bengaluru): 98 metres

6= Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 98 metres

8. Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings): 96 metres

9= Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 94 metres

9= Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals): 94 metres