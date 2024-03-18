Thousands of Bangalore fans celebrate Women's Premier League win for RCB

It was celebration time across the city of Bengaluru as the Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the Women's Premier League title after a thumping win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

RCB won their maiden WPL title after their spinners triggered a collapse to restrict the Capitals to just 113, setting the stage for an eight-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Chasing a modest total, Bangalore started slowly and overcame the loss of openers Sophie Devine (32) and captain Smriti Mandhana (31) before Ellyse Perry (35 not out) and Richa Ghosh (17 not out) led them to victory in the final over.

Delhi could have made the task a lot more challenging after captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat.

Shafali Verma (44) and Lanning (23) started well with a blistering 64-run opening stand in seven overs before Sophie Molineux (3-20) put the stops on their charge with three wickets in four balls.

From there, the Capitals completely lost their way. Sobhana Asha (2-14) and Shreyanka Patil (4-12) then chipped in with wickets at regular intervals to clean up the middle order and tail as Delhi collapsed and were dismissed for 113 in 18.3 overs.

"It all happened relatively quickly, as it tends to do," Lanning said of the collapse.

"Crazy things happen, and every game has been pretty close," she added. "They deserved the win."

Captain Smriti Mandhana was over the moon after clinching the first trophy in RCB franchise's history.

"I am proud of the bunch. We have been through ups and downs but they have stuck at it, and the way we have gotten past the line, it was amazing," she said.

"I am not the only one who has won the trophy, the team has won. For RCB as a franchise to win, it is really, really special. I have a message for all the RCB fans, the most loyal fan base. Nothing would have been possible without their support."

Bangalore fans came out in full force to mark what was a momentous occasion. The franchise has one of the most fervent fan bases despite having never lifted the trophy in the men's IPL, finishing as runners up three times. The success of the women's team was celebrated across the city late into the night.

It also highlighted the growing popularity of the WPL that is now the second most valuable property in women's franchise sport. The tournament in India this season witnessed excellent crowd attendances throughout and the final was played at a near capacity stadium in Delhi.