Champions MI Emirates dominate ILT20 team of the tournament

Franchise cricket’s most successful team applied an exclamation mark to their domination of the DP World International League T20 with a crushing win in Saturday night’s final in Dubai.

MI Emirates thrashed Dubai Capitals by 45 runs, and thereby added a first UAE title to the five Indian Premier Leagues the franchise already have in their possession.

They dominated the competition as a whole, not just the final, from start to finish. Their all-round excellence is reflected in our team of the tournament, which includes six players from the champion side.

1 James Vince (Gulf Giants, 356 runs, strike rate 120.27)

Fell short of leading his team to a second successive final, but was the tournament's leading run getter – by a mere two runs ahead of Nicholas Pooran.

2 Muhammad Waseem (MI Emirates, 321 runs, SR 147.92)

Won the blue belt as the leading UAE player in the competition for the second time. One of the top T20 batters in the world, Associate or otherwise.

3 Kushal Perera (MI Emirates, 335 runs, SR 157.27)

Perhaps the least starry of MI’s glittering batting line up, yet was a model of consistency at the top of the batting order.

4 Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates, 354 runs, SR 170.19)

Was the play-off schedule reshuffled just to allow him time to get back from national duty in Australia? Whatever the motivation, having him back for more was a treat.

5 Sam Billings (Dubai Capitals, 280 runs, SR 140.70)

Played like he had a point to prove after Desert Vipers opted for Azam Khan instead of him. Was as upgrade on David Warner as captain when the Australian opener headed home.

6 Sikandar Raza (Dubai Capitals, 303 runs, SR 137.72, 13 wickets, economy rate 6.31)

DC’s dynamo gave the tournament its lasting memory with the last-ball six to beat Desert Vipers in the group stage.

7 Wanindu Hasaranga (Desert Vipers, 12 wickets, econ 6.09)

Last year’s runners up fell short of their previous best, but at least their Sri Lankan all-rounder maintained his standards.

8 Akeal Hosein (MI Emirates, 12 wickets, 6.14 economy)

Has a Shaheen Afridi/Graeme Swann knack of taking a wicket in his first over. The left-arm spinner frequently put his side ahead of the game in their bowling Powerplay.

Best UAE Player and recipient of the Blue Belt, Muhammad Waseem, shares insights into their preparation and confidence for the ultimate game. Additionally, he highlights the importance of the league for young UAE players to showcase their talent 🏆#AllInForCricket #MIEvDC pic.twitter.com/PDozETQaNO — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 18, 2024

9 Zuhaib Zubair (Gulf Giants, 11 wickets, econ 7.86)

The second UAE player in this XI. Arguably the find of the tournament. Surely must be in line for a debut for the national team in their Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series later this month.

10 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates, 17 wickets, 7.65 econ)

There was no shortage of left-arm pace talent in this tournament. But the Afghan outshone each of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammed Amir, Trent Boult and the rest.

11 Trent Boult (MI Emirates, 16 wickets, 8.13 econ)

New Zealand’s finest added another title to his CV. A model of reliability as he has been for years.