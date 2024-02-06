ILT20: Sam Curran, Phil Salt and Kieron Pollard all jet in from South Africa for finale

Desert Vipers have moved to offset the loss of a trio of Pakistan internationals by signing England stars Sam Curran and Phil Salt.

The pair have been enlisted to help the side’s push for a play-off place at the DP World International League T20.

The Vipers return to action on Friday in Dubai. They will face Dubai Capitals, with whom they are vying for a place in the top four.

The past two days have seen a raft of changes in the league, with players departing for international duty as well as other leagues, plus some arriving from the SA20.

Kieron Pollard has join the ranks of league-leading MI Emirates after arriving from South Africa.

Curran was in action until Saturday with MI Cape Town. Phil Salt was on the opposing side, opening the batting for the Pretoria Capitals.

They have been brought in to cover the departure of four leading players. Shaheen Afridi, Azam Khan and Shadab Khan have returned to Pakistan to get ready for the Pakistan Super League.

Wanindu Hasaranga has also returned to Sri Lanka for international duty.

“Both players are proven international performers with exceptional Twenty20 records and they will add an extra dimension to our team,” said Tom Moody, the Vipers coach. “I know Sam extremely well having worked with him for the Oval Invincibles at The Hundred and I know the quality he offers with bat, ball and in the field.

“He loves to be involved in big games at important times and that is the sort of attitude we want from our players.

"Phil has developed into one of the most exciting players in world cricket at the top of the order, as he showed in the Caribbean with England in December, and he is also an excellent wicketkeeper and so provides us with options in that regard.”

