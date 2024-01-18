Ben Stokes and England stars train in Abu Dhabi for India Test tour - in pictures

England's Test team are being put through the paces as they prepare for a grueling Test tour of India.

Ben Stokes' team have opted to hold an extended training camp at the Abu Dhabi Sports Hub at Zayed Cricket Stadium at the expense of any warm-up matches in India. England will land in Hyderabad just three days prior to the first Test which begins next Thursday.

Batsman Ben Duckett insists England will be well prepared for their Test series in India.

"There's training every day and we're hitting thousands of balls, with the bowlers bowling to us," he told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"There probably is loads of spinners in India but none of them are [Ravindra] Jadeja, Axar Patel and [Ravichandran] Ashwin. You might face a 15-year-old off-spinner in the nets but that's not really going to equip you for the first Test match.

"We've got quite a big squad with us and there will be hours of training every day. In India you are pretty hotel-bound, the luxury of being in Abu Dhabi is you can get out and about for an extra 10 days.

"India can be a really tough place to tour, everyone knows that. The mental side of the game is just as important and I don't think there's too many complaints from that squad who are having 10 days in Abu Dhabi rather than 10 days stuck in a hotel."

