Mohammad Amir claims four wickets as New York Strikers beat Chennai Braves

American franchises Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers booked their places in the Abu Dhabi T10 play-off following their respective victories over Deccan Gladiators and Chennai Braves on Wednesday.

Mohammad Amir took four wickets and claimed a run out to help set-up a five-wicket win for the Strikers at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan fast-bowler produced a remarkable opening over that saw him claim three wickets and run out Kobe Herft, all without conceding a run.

The left-arm quick struck with his second delivery when George Munsey sent a pull-shot high into the air via a thick edge which wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz took comfortably.

READ MORE Qais Ahmed and Salman Irshad fire Samp Army to victory against Bangla Tigers

Amir took the wickets of Sri Lankan pair Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Charith Asalanka while also running out Herft with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end.

He finished with figures of 4-7 from his two overs after uprooting Jason Roy’s middle stump. The England opener had top-scored for this team with 18.

Having restricted the Braves for 75-9, the Strikers recovered from a shaky start to reach the target with nine deliveries to spare.

Sam Cook produced a double blow by removing openers Niroshan Dickwella, with his very first delivery, and Gurbaz two balls later, also for a duck, to leave the Kieron Pollard's side two down for one run.

But Muhammad Waseem (18) and Mark Deyal (19) led the recovery before Asif Ali – with an unbeaten 23 off 13 balls – guided the Strikers over the line to become the first team to book a play-off spot.

Moeen Ali played a captain’s knock to marshal Samp Army to a six-wicket triumph over the defending champions in what was their fifth win on the spin.

The England international hoisted four sixes and a couple of boundaries in a 15-ball 39 not out, sharing an unbeaten 46-run stand in 17 balls with Karim Janat (27 off nine) to reach the target of 116 with four balls to spare.

Pakistan pace bowler Salman Irshad impressed with the ball taking 3-12.

The Gladiators had been reliant on West Indian batter Andre Fletcher's unbeaten 52 off 27 balls – including two fours and five sixes – to reach their total of 115-7.

“It has been really good to keep winning and it was an important one against one of the strongest teams in the tournament,” Moeen said.

“The Deccan are a brilliant side and how we did at the end after we had a poor start was amazing. Everyone is contributing. Individuals win games but the team wins the tournament.

“We are playing as a team which is really good but we still have to keep on going.”