Glenn Maxwell smashes fastest World Cup ton as Australia thrash Netherlands

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest century in World Cup history as Australia crushed the Netherlands by a mammoth 309 runs in Delhi on Wednesday.

Maxwell's ton came off just 44 balls and David Warner also made 104 as Australia reached a massive 399-8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

They then bundled the Dutch out for just 90 runs in 21 overs, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa cleaning up the tail in a remarkable spell of 4-8 off his three overs.

The victory was the second biggest defeat in terms of runs in ODI history after India's 317-run thrashing of Sri Lanka in January.

It meant a third straight win for Australia, after they began the tournament with two defeats, and they now sit in fourth place in the overall table on six points.

Maxwell's 106 included nine fours and eight sixes as five-time champions Australia topped their previous margin of World Cup victory against Afghanistan by 275 runs at Perth in 2015.

Maxwell's blitz beat the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram who hit a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka 18 days ago at the same venue.

Warner, who made 163 in his last innings against Pakistan, reached his second successive ton off 93 balls with 11 fours and three sixes to set the tone for his team's dominance after a shaky start.

Australia lost Mitchell Marsh, for nine, in the fourth over before Warner and Steve Smith hit back in a stand of 132 against a Dutch side who had stunned South Africa earlier in the tournament.

Smith scored his first fifty of the tournament before he fell for 71 off spinner Aryan Dutt, but Warner stood firm in another stubborn partnership of 84 with Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne reached his fifty before he fell for 62 off the bowling of Bas de Leede.

Logan van Beek sent back Warner after the batsman attempted a paddle towards fine leg but was caught out.

Maxwell started with a string of boundaries including three in one over off De Leede and despite losing partner Cameron Green to a run out flayed the opposition attack.

De Leede went for 2-115 – the worst ever ODI figures.

The Dutch were never in the chase after they lost half their side for 62 runs inside 14 overs.

Opener Vikramjit Singh scored a run-a-ball 25 before being run out by a direct throw from Maxwell.

Wickets then tumbled with Mitchell Marsh taking 2-19 and Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummings and Josh Hazlewood grabbing a wicket apiece before Zampa cleaned up the tail.

Player of the match Maxwell said of his record-breaking century: "It's probably something I didn't set out to do. I just tried to get a good platform. On this ground, you can cash in and it was nice to get a bit of rhythm finally and hit a few out of the middle of the bat.

"It's a huge confidence boost, a few doubts creep in when you haven't got runs. Hopefully, I can continue on this."

On Australia’s performance, he added: "It's like a perfect game, when you get 400 and bowl a team out for under 100, it is like a perfect game. We've had three good wins now and will look to build on that momentum now."