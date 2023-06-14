Shoaib Malik top pick among Pakistan players at Lanka Premier League auction

Experienced Pakistan players were in demand during the player auction for the Lanka Premier League on Wednesday, with veteran Shoaib Malik getting the top bid.

The fourth edition of the T20 tournament in Sri Lanka will take place from July 30 to August 20 and more than 500 players had registered for the auction.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (Colombo Strikers), fast bowler Naseem Shah (Colombo) and batsman Fakhar Zaman (Kandy) had been snapped up by teams before the auction.

A total prize purse of $500,000 was available for the five franchises to acquire players.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka saw an intense bidding war for his services. He ultimately went for Jaffna Kings for $92,000 – the highest price for a player in LPL.

Among Pakistan players, Malik and Iftikhar Ahmed got the top bids. Below is a list of Pakistan players who will feature in LPL 2023 and their auction price.

Pakistan players at LPL 2023 auction

=1. Shoaib Malik to Jaffna Kings: $50,000

=1. Iftikhar Ahmed to Colombo Strikers: $50,000

3. Wahab Riaz to Colombo Strikers: $40,000

4. Mohammad Hasnain to Kandy: $34,000

=5. Mohammad Nawaz to Colombo Strikers: $30,000

=5. Asif Ali to Kandy: $30,000

=7. Mohammad Haris to Kandy: $20,000

=7. Shanawaz Dahani to Dambulla: $20,000

=7. Zaman Khan to Jaffna Kings: $20,000

10. Aameer Jamal to Kandy: $10,000