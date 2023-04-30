ACC Premier Cup final: Who qualifies for Asia Cup if UAE v Nepal is rained off?

The UAE are scheduled to face Nepal in the final of the ACC Premier Cup in Kathmandu on Monday.

Only the winners of the 10-team competition in Nepal’s capital will advance to the Asia Cup later this year.

At the main event, the qualified side will be pitched into a group with India and Pakistan.

Both sides reached the final after rain affected semi-finals. UAE beat Oman by two runs via the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Nepal dominated their own match against Kuwait, only for it to be declared a no result as 20 overs of the second innings had not been bowled when rain curtailed the game.

However, Nepal advanced as they had finished top of their group in the pool phase, while Kuwait had qualified second behind UAE.

Adverse weather could affect Monday’s final, meaning the need to invoke a tiebreaker.

Weather

According to weather.com, there will be scattered thunderstorms in Kathmandu on Monday morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with the likelihood of more thunderstorms likely. The chances of rain are 80 per cent.

There is a reserve day set aside for Tuesday. However, the forecast is similar with more thunderstorms and, again, an 80 per cent likelihood of rain.

Tiebreakers

The tournament playing conditions regarding the final are as follows:

There is a reserve day provided for the final.

If a final is tied or if there is a no result the teams will compete in a maximum of two Super Overs.

In case it is still not resolved the team which is seeded higher in the tournament seedings will be declared as the winner and will qualify.

So, who advances if the game is washed out?

The seedings for the competition were based on the ICC’s ODI standings. As such, Nepal are the higher ranked of the two finalists and would progress. They are 14th in the world rankings, with UAE 19th.