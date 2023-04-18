Arjun Tendulkar bowls brilliant last over to secure win for Mumbai

All-rounder Cameron Green shines with bat and ball in 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar celebrates with his captain Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Apr 18, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar bowled a sensational last over as Mumbai Indians held their nerve to seal a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Tuesday.

The left-arm seamer, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, gave away just three runs off the bat and also took his first IPL wicket as Mumbai defended their total of 192-5, dismissing the hosts for 178 in Hyderabad.

Tendulkar had bowled two overs with the new ball and was then entrusted by captain Rohit Sharma to bowl the final with 20 runs to play with. The 23-year-old executed his yorkers perfectly and sealed victory with the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, caught at covers. He finished with 1-18 from 2.5 overs.

"It is quite exciting to play with Arjun. He has been part of the squad for the last three years. I have seen him grow," Sharma said. "He understands what he wants to do, and he is quite confident he can do it."

Mumbai's other fast bowlers played their part in restricting Hyderabad, even as pace ace Jofra Archer continued to be benched due to an elbow issue.

Jason Behrendorff (2-37) and Riley Meredith (2-33) gave very little away in their eight overs and made excellent use of the dry surface to get late movement.

The foundation of Mumbai's win was set by their top order. All-rounder Cameroon Green hit an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls, while captain Sharma (28) Ishan Kishan (38) kept the scoreboard ticking. A late charge by Tilak Varma (37 off 17) powered their finish.

Green struck three successive boundaries to reach his maiden IPL fifty and followed it up with a six and along with fellow Australian Tim David took the total past 190.

South African's left-arm quick Marco Jansen took two wickets but missed a face-off with his twin brother Duan Jansen, who made his IPL debut for Hyderabad in the previous match but did not make the XI for this game.

Green then returned with the ball to bowl four frugal overs for 29 and also took a wicket to complete a brilliant day, justifying the $2.1 million the franchise paid for his services.

Updated: April 18, 2023, 7:07 PM
