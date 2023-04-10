Lockie Ferguson bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2023 at 95.7mph

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kiwi fast bowler Lockie Ferguson resumed his battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik in the IPL, with the former regaining the title of the fastest bowler in the competition.

Over the past few seasons, Ferguson and Malik have consistently been the fastest bowlers in the Indian Premier League, clocking speeds in excess of 155 kph (96mph). This year, it is Ferguson who has taken an early lead in the speed gun battle.

Bowling against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of this year's competition, clocking 154.1 kph (95.7 mph) in his first over.

It bettered the mark set by Malik, who had earlier bowled at 152.1 kph. Both pacers have crossed the 157kph mark in the careers, making them two of the quickest in history.

Ferguson and Malik are expected to remain the fastest bowlers in the competition, with only Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood and Delhi Capitals quick Anrich Nortje posing any serious threat.

Fastest deliveries of IPL 2023

1. Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 154.1 kph (95.7 mph)

2. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 152.1 kph (94.5 mph)

3. Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) - 151.2 kph (94 mph)

4. Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) - 148.8 kph (92.4 mph)

5. KM Asif (Rajasthan Royals) - 148.5 kph (92.2 mph)

6. Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans) - 148.3 kph (92 mph)

7. Mohammad Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 147.8 kph (91.8 mph)

8. Tushar Deshpande (Chennai Super Kings) - 146.4 kph (91 mph)

9. Khaleel Ahmed (Delhi Capitals) - 145.4 kph (90.3 mph)

10. Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians) - 145.2 kph (90.2 mph)