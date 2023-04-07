Shah Rukh Khan jives with Virat Kohli after Kolkata's big win in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders staged one of the great comebacks to crush Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Thursday.

Read more IPL 2023 injured and unavailable players

Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance at a packed Eden Gardens as Kolkata recovered from 89-5 to post 204-7 before dismantling Bangalore with spin. The visitors folded for 123 to lose by 81 runs, with slow bowlers Varun Chakravarthy (4-15), Sunil Narine (2-16) and Suyash Sharma (3-30) doing the damage.

The match was set up by all-rounder Shardul Thakur who smashed 68 runs off 29 balls and starred in a stand of 103 runs for the sixth wicket with Rinku Singh (46 from 33).

It was the third-highest partnership for the sixth wicket or below in IPL history, and changed the course of the game.

Thakur hit nine fours and three sixes in a brilliant counterattacking knock. He reached 50 off only 20 balls. Singh's innings included two fours and three sixes.

Expand Autoplay Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan dances with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli after a IPL 2023 game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6. Sportzpics for IPL

"We spoke about taking the innings to the end and not giving away more wickets," Rinku said.

"My plan was to just stick around as he was striking the ball well. So I kept giving him the strike."

In reply, Virat Kohli (21) and Faf du Plessis (23) made a flying start to the chase, adding 44 off 29 balls. But Narine broke through Kohli’s defence and Chakravarthy bowled du Plessis as the downfall began.

Debutant Sharma impressed with his leg spin as he ended up with three wickets. It was his first professional match at any level, which made it an even more memorable effort.

After the match, KKR co-owner Khan greeted fans at the stadium and interacted with Kohli. Khan even showed Kohli a few of his popular dance moves.

Also in attendance was KKR co-owner and star Juhi Chawla.