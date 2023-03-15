Will PSL 2023 playoffs go ahead following political unrest in Lahore?

The Pakistan Super League enters its final stretch on Wednesday with a qualifier between title holders Lahore Qalandars and an in-form Multan Sultans. However, the political situation in the country has put a question mark over the four remaining games of the T20 tournament.

Former prime minister Imran Khan defied attempts to arrest him and remained in his house in Lahore as thousands of his supporters clashed with police.

Supporters of Mr Khan threw bricks at police, who used clubs and teargas for a second day on Wednesday as officers tried to arrest him for failing to appear in court on various charges.

Violence was also reported between Mr Khan's supporters and police in Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other parts of Pakistan.

The situation escalated this week, coinciding with the final leg of the PSL that is being held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Will the PSL playoffs go ahead as scheduled?

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Super League announced that the qualifier will held in Lahore as per schedule. However, reports from Pakistan state that the situation is tense and evolving constantly.

On Tuesday evening, teams cancelled their practice session in Lahore. The PSL and franchises are monitoring the situation and are expected to remain flexible as the situation unfolds.

A supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell fired by riot police during clashes in Lahore on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. AP

What happens next?

In case the situation in Lahore is deemed not conducive for the playoffs, Karachi could get to host the remaining games. This despite Karachi having endured a major terror attack last month, which led to uncertainty over the league before cricket chief and veteran administrator Najam Sethi ensured the tournament remains on track.

PSL 2023 remaining fixtures

Wednesday, March 15

Qualifier 1: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (6pm UAE time)

Thursday, March 16

Eliminator: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore (6pm)

Friday, March 17

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Eliminator, Lahore (6pm)

Sunday, March 19

Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (6pm)

All matches will be shown on Starzplay in the UAE.