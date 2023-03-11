Shubman Gill proves his class to lead India's strong reply in Ahmedabad Test

Opening batsman Shubman Gill proved he is the most in-form all-format batsman in India as he hit a fluent century on the third day of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia to keep the hosts in the game.

India ended the day's play on 289-3, still trailing Australia by 191 runs on a flat wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Virat Kohli was batting on 59 and Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at stumps, setting the stage for a big first innings score for India on the penultimate day of the fourth Test.

India's response was set up by Gill, who hit his second Test century. He looked in control against pace and spin, reaching his ton with a fine sweep off Todd Murphy.

However, Gill lost his partner Cheteshwar Pujara, for 42, four balls later. Murphy trapped Pujara lbw to end a 113-run second-wicket stand which prospered after captain Rohit Sharma fell for 35 in the morning session.

India's Shubman Gill scored another century during the third day of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11, 2023. AP

It was another slow grind for both teams as neither wickets nor runs came in a hurry. India's scoring rate was below three an over, which means getting a result on the surface would be tough unless it breaks up in the Gujarat heat.

Earlier, both the Indian openers signalled their attacking intent after they resumed on 36 for no loss.

Gill started with an exquisite cover drive against Mitchell Starc, while Rohit pulled the left-arm quick for a six as India reached the 50-mark in the 13th over.

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann broke the 74-run opening stand when Rohit's backfoot punch went straight to Marnus Labuschagne at short extra cover.

Gill and Pujara consolidated India's position even though runs were not easy to come by in the second session.

The run-rate plummeted and India endured a 16-over boundary drought which Gill eventually ended with back-to-back fours off Cameron Green.

After Pujara's dismissal, Gill and Kohli put together a half-century stand before Nathan Lyon trapped Gill lbw for 128. Kohli and Jadeja then took the hosts to stumps.

Australia's bowlers struggled in the 36º Celsius heat, and will need a major effort in the morning session on Sunday to force a result.

India need to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval in June.

Gill has now scored five centuries since the beginning of the year in all three formats, including an ODI double ton.