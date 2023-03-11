Batting records tumble in PSL 2023 after Rossouw's blazing century

More batting records were broken in the Pakistan Super League as Multan Sultans chased down a record target of 243 against Peshawar Zalmi to seal a playoff spot.

Rilee Rossouw’s 41-ball century powered Multan to a four-wicket win over Peshawar in what was the second-highest run chase in all T20 cricket.

Rossouw blasted 121 off 51 balls with 12 fours and six sixes, breaking his own record for the fastest ton in the competition, as Multan reached 244-6 with five balls to spare and book a playoffs spot.

Half-centuries by captain Babar Azam (73) and Saim Ayub (58) gave Peshawar an imposing total of 242-6 but for the second straight match, the total proved to be inadequate. In the previous game Quetta Gladiators batsman Jason Roy smashed 145 to help chase down 241.

Rossouw smashed his own record and gave Multan their fifth win.

“When you’re chasing such a high score, you have to go from ball one. Lucky for me, it’s paid off tonight,” Rossouw said. “This might be (my best Twenty20 innings ever) because it’s a run chase and that’s extra pressure, and everything adds up.”

Earlier, Earlier, Babar and up-and-coming batsman Saim shared a second successive century stand for Peshawar.

Multan fast bowler Abbas Afridi took 4-39 and Pollard made two brilliant catches on the boundary. But Kohler-Cadmore took 24 off the last over to leave fast bowler Anwar Ali with the second most expensive figures in the history of PSL - 1-66.