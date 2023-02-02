Dubai Capitals heading for exit in ILT20 after resounding loss to Dubai Vipers

Dubai Capitals lurched closer to the exit in the DP World International League T20 after they were resoundingly beaten by Desert Vipers at Dubai International Stadium.

With just one game left to play, the Capitals are precariously placed in the points table, following their 22-run loss to the Vipers, who are already assured a place in the qualifier fixture.

The Capitals are fifth in the sixth-team league, level on points with Sharjah Warriors, who have a game in hand, and two behind MI Emirates.

Their loss to the Vipers will be chiefly memorable for the batting of Sherfane Rutherford. The West Indian hit five sixes in a row off the bowling of Yusuf Pathan on his way to a 23-ball half-century for the Vipers.

Their innings had started in smashing fashion. Rohan Mustafa, their UAE opener, shattered a window in one of the corporate hospitality boxes, with one of the two sixes he hit in his breezy innings of 31.

Sam Billings also made a half-century as the league leaders posted 182-7 from their 20 overs.

Robin Uthappa and Sikandar Raza briefly threatened in the chase. Uthappa made a quick-fire 30 at the top of the order, while Raza, the in-form Zimbabwe all-rounder, made 41, before falling to a fine boundary catch by Mustafa.

Sheldon Cottrell and Luke Wood took two wickets apiece, as the Capitals were restricted to 160 for seven.

MI Emirates will be able to push for a place in the top two when they face winless Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the capital on Friday evening.