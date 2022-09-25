Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi

England came out on the wrong side of a rollercoaster finish as Pakistan squared the Twenty20 series with a thrilling three-run win in the fourth match in Karachi on Sunday.

The tourists were in the process of messing up their pursuit of a modest target of 167 when Liam Dawson made a brilliant late intervention to make them firm favourites.

Coming in at No 8 with a top score of just 10 in T20 internationals, he blasted 24 off Mohammad Hasnain in the 18th over to leave just nine required off 12 balls.

But it was Haris Rauf’s turn to flip things on their head, having Dawson caught for 34 with five still needed then smashing debutant Olly Stone’s off stump for a golden duck.

England had just one wicket left to get over the line and lost their cool, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley setting off for a crazy single that left the latter run out, the game over and the series tied at 2-2.

"First of all, I just want to thank God that Pakistan won and the team got the confidence because we still have a few matches left," said bowler Rauf.

"In my mind I didn't want to give up, I just wanted to take wickets.

4️⃣ overs

3️⃣2️⃣ runs

3️⃣ wickets@HarisRauf14 is named player of the match for his death overs masterclass 🏆#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/SXWqbC8f1c — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

"In this kind of international T20 cricket match, you have to be able to handle pressure. That's why you're selected and that's why I try to do my best and it worked well."

England captain Moeen Ali said afterwards: "Amazing game of cricket. Obviously it went both ways, kept swinging and it was just amazing. I thought the crowd were electric throughout the four games here.

"I felt like we should have chased that down. We're disappointed we didn't but we did lose a lot of wickets up top, kept hanging in there and Harry Brook played really well again.

"Then we lost another couple of wickets and Liam Dawson came in and the way he batted was outstanding. He had a brilliant game and I'm pleased for him. Sad that he couldn't get us over the line but these things happen. He played really well.

"With nine runs needed and three wickets left, you feel we should win that game but it happens, pressure happens. I actually thought they bowled really well. Both teams bowled really well and they managed to get over the line."