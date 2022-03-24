Pakistan dream of historic win in Lahore Test after Australia's 'brave declaration'

Australia kept the door open for a dramatic finish in the third test against Pakistan in Lahore, declaring early on Thursday and giving the hosts a tantalising target of 351.

The hosts galloped to 73 without loss by close at the Gaddafi Stadium, needing another 278 runs in 90 overs with all 10 wickets intact when play resumes on Friday.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were unbeaten on 42 and 27, raising hopes of an incredible win for the home team.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins declared their second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, a bold decision considering Pakistan managed 443-7 in pursuit of 506 to draw last week's Karachi Test.

“It’s a brave declaration, no doubt about it,” Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said. “The way our openers have batted [in the last session], it has given us confidence. We will definitely go for victory tomorrow.”

However, things could have been different as Australia were unlucky not to have Shafique off the penultimate delivery of the day when Steve Smith dropped the batsman off Marnus Labuschagne, continuing a horror run in the slips this series.

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of the third Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. AFP

Shafique also survived umpire Ahsan Raza's decision of caught behind off Lyon when on 13, as Australia's efforts for an early wicket went in vain.

However, the highlight of the day was an unbeaten 104 by in-form Aussie opener Usman Khawaja, and Smith becoming the fastest man to 8,000 Test runs.

Pakistan-born Khawaja, who got a reprieve when Naseem Shah bowled him on 31 off a no-ball, scored 496 runs in the series, just 17 short of Mark Taylor's record of 513 made in 1998 - the highest against Pakistan in a three-match series.

Smith drove pacer Hasan Ali to cover boundary to complete 8,000 runs in his 151st innings of his 85th Test. In doing so, he beat Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara's record of 8,000 runs in 152 Test innings.

“It’s been a really good series for me, I have enjoyed it,” Khawaja said.

“We declared at the right time … they played well [today], but we have 90 [more] overs and they will need to push the run rate which is not going to be easy once we apply pressure and get wickets.”