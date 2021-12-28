Under-19 Asia Cup game called off after officials test positive for Covid-19

The top of the table clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup Group B at the Sharjah Stadium on Tuesday was called off midway after two officials tested positive for Covid-19.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Emirates Cricket Board confirmed two officials had returned positive results and are being treated according to the tournament's health protocols.

“All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned,” ACC tweeted.

“More information will be made available, specific to the semi-finals, in due course.”

Bangladesh were 130-4 in 32.4 overs with Mohammed Fahim (27) and Ariful Islam (19) at the crease when play was abandoned.

Sri Lanka, electing to field first, celebrated two early wickets courtesy off-spinner Treveen Mathew, 17, who opened the bowling and was playing his first game in the competition.

Mathew removed both openers. He had Iftakher Hossain (3) caught by Sadisha Rajapaksa in the second delivery of his first over and had Mahfijul Islam (4) held by Shevon Daniel in his fourth over to leave Bangladesh at 26-2.

Prantik Nawrose Nabil (45) and Aich Mollah (24) rebuilt the Bangladesh innings before Sri Lankan captain Dunith Wellalage sent them both back with his left-arm spin to leave Bangladesh 83-4.

The organisers are awaiting for the PCR tests results of both the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams and will then take a decision on the semi-finals scheduled for Thursday. Both teams have qualified for the last four stage.

Meanwhile, Kuwait captain Meet Bhavsar produced a batting masterclass to lead his team to a sensational win over Nepal.

The opening batsman hit 175 not out to single-handedly take the Gulf nation to a one-wicket victory in their final league phase game at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Kuwait required 11 from the last two overs with the last pair in. Bhavsar smashed three fours from medium pacer Bibek Yadav in the penultimate over to seal a historic win for his team.

Bhavsar’s 149-ball knock was studded with 24 fours and a six, and he also featured in a 109-run stand for the first wicket with Jude Saldanha, who chipped in with a useful 25. Nepal, sent into bat first, were bowled out for 239 in 42.3 overs.