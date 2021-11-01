Are India out of the T20 World Cup?

India's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup took another hit on Sunday after Virat Kohli's men suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in Dubai.

It was their second defeat inside a week in the emirate following last week's historic 10-wicket loss to Pakistan.

Why are India in danger of not qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals?

The defeat to New Zealand means the pre-tournament favourites are a long way from booking a place in the semis.

The fact New Zealand reached their target of 111 with 33 balls left meant India also suffered another blow to their net run-rate.

India are winless in Group 2, propped up only by Scotland beneath them, with a run-rate of -1.609.

Given that Pakistan have virtually qualified for the semi-final stage after beating India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, there’s only one spot remaining from Group 2.

Afghanistan are second having won two games out of their three so far. Pakistan top the group with six points.

Victory for Kane Williamson's men moved the Black Caps up to third with two points from two games and a better net run-rate than Namibia, who are fourth with two points.

What do India need to do to qualify?

Simply put: India need to win their three remaining games to be in with a shout of qualifying for the knockout round.

India next face Afghanistan, followed by Namibia, and Scotland. In particular, the boys in blue will have to beat the Afghans by a big margin to reverse their poor net run rate.

Even if they do pull off a hat-trick of wins, India will also need other results to go in their favour.

Kohli's men need New Zealand to lose at least two out of their three remaining group games, against Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan, and will also need Namibia to lose any two of their remaining matches.

India’s remaining fixtures

v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – November 3

v Scotland, Dubai – November 5

v Namibia, Dubai – November 8

