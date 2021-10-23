India v Pakistan: 15 stats from biggest rivalry ahead of T20 World Cup showdown

South Asian neighbours meet again at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday

Paul Radley
Oct 23, 2021

India and Pakistan will be reunited in the UAE again on Sunday when they open their T20 World Cup campaigns at the Dubai International Stadium.

The fixtures pits together the second and third highest ranked sides in the ICC standings for T20 internationals.

The fervour involved in the cross-border rivalry means the game matters more than mere numbers – but here are some statistics behind the biggest fixture in cricket.

Updated: October 23rd 2021, 11:50 AM
