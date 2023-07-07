Robbie Lawler: It's crazy to be fighting 20 years after my UFC debut

Robbie Lawler will bring down the curtain on a 22-year career on Saturday when he steps into the octagon for the final time to face Niko Price at UFC 290.

The American, 41, boasts an MMA record of 29 wins against 16 defeats that has provided fans with plenty of highlights.

Nicknamed "Ruthless", Lawler spoke to The National about his many achievements in the UFC, including his debut win against Aaron Riley at UFC 37 in 2002 as well as being crowned UFC welterweight champion with a split decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 181 in 2014.

Lawler would go on to defend his belt twice – the first in a a brutal encounter against Rory MacDonald – before taking a split decision over Carlos Condit.

He also has notable wins over "Cowboy" Don Cerrone and long-time rival Nick Diaz, avenging his 2004 defeat to his fellow American.

What was it like stepping into the Octagon for the first time?

Yeah, no, I was living one day to the next. At that time, I had been training with really good fighters at Miletich Fighting Systems and stepping to the Octagon. I was just thinking everything was going to be the same. I was just going to go in there and knock this guy out and get out of there, and, sure enough, Aaron Riley came to fight! It was a battle for me. I won unanimous decision, but it was like, I had never been past the first round in my fights. It was gruelling for me because I was young and I was just going at 100 per cent the whole time. It was like definitely a big moment for me.

Did you think you were going to do it 20 years later?

No, I had no idea. It was like one of those things, where I'm just enjoying what I'm doing. I love competing, I love training. So that's what I was doing. Just kind of like trying to survive, trying to make some money and, 20 plus years later, it's crazy. So what is that, 2002? May? A long time.

Thinking back to your win against Hendricks, how does it feel when you're standing there and you hear Bruce Buffer say ‘and new’?

It was really cool. It was actually the funniest part of this whole thing. It was like all the work had finally paid off. They were reading off the scorecards and one of the last scorecards was like, 49-46. And I was like, ‘OK, I won.’ I knew right away I won because I was thought, ‘there's no way in hell he won four rounds.’

That's what I remember from that fight. But being there with my training partners, my coaches and people who helped me to get there was huge. It was like all of a sudden all the work had paid off. I had been training for Johnny for over a for a year basically. I started in January.

He ended up beating me in Dallas, and then I was just training, no matter who I was fighting, I was training to beat him. And it was nice that it finally paid off.

Thinking back to your win over Condit, what's that moment like after 25 minutes of just battle?

That fight was rough because Carlos was very awkward and weird for me to figure out. He came at angles and usually came in fast with good, hard punches and kicks and he definitely kept me off balance but after that, you're like, man, I gave it my all and I had respect for him. That's really what that was. Respect for the show we put on, and everything he accomplished. He fought for a long time. He fought a lot of high level guys and competed at the highest level and its hats off to him.

What was it like for you, especially given the history with Nick Diaz, to beat him in your second fight?

It was really one of those things where it was just like, I wanted let him know that I respected him. I think he kind of knew it, but it was nice for him to hear it from me and me to let him know that I've always respected him. I always respected the way him and his brother fought and carried themselves, knows no nonsense, didn't put up with anything.

They just got in your face and fought. They weren't trying to be friends with anybody, weren't trying to be fake, and I really appreciate the way he fought and the way he carried himself. A lot of people didn't, but I did.