Anthony Joshua returns to form with unanimous points win over Jermain Franklin

In a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing bout at London's O2 Arena, Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways by outpointing Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

Joshua, the former world heavyweight champion, had lost his last two fights against Oleksandr Usyk and was looking to make a statement with a convincing win over Franklin.

After 12 rounds, Joshua was awarded a unanimous points decision victory with the three judges scoring the fight 118-111, 117-111, and 117-111 in favour of the Briton.

Although Joshua landed several powerful right-hand punches, he had to work hard against Franklin, who showed great resilience throughout the fight.

The fight ended in a bizarre manner as the 12th round appeared to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin, leading to an angry reaction from Franklin's strength and conditioning coach.

Anthony Joshua reacts prior to the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena in London. Getty Images

Security intervened quickly, and Joshua's hand was lifted in victory for the 25th time in his professional career.

This victory keeps alive Joshua's hopes of a Battle of Britain against WBC champion Tyson Fury.

With this win, Joshua has put himself back in contention for a title shot and will be hoping to build on this performance in his future fights.