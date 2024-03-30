Premier League: Aston Villa beat Wolves to stay in fourth as Spurs edge out Luton

Aston Villa beat Wolves 2-0 at Villa Park to stay in the top four and maintain a three-point cushion over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Unai Emery's side claimed the three points thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby and Ezri Konsa.

Diaby opened the scoring after 36 minutes when he smashed home after the ball deflected off a Wolves defender from a curling Douglas Luiz free kick.

Just after the hour Konsa made the game safe somewhat fortuitously when his attempted cross came off the outside of his boot and sailed over Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

After the game Konsa told Sky Sports: "It's been a perfect week, making my debut for England. To top it off with a win and a goal, I'm really pleased for myself and the boys.

"I believe in myself and ever since the boss has come in, I've grown a lot as a player and a man and I want to continue doing that under the boss.

"We knew we had to win after Tottenham's result earlier and we did that.

"I don't remember the last time we had a clean sheet. It's always good to keep the ball out the net as a defender.

"We've had a few injuries to key players this season but we've managed to get results when it matters. The games have been coming thick and fast."

Earlier, Spurs had moved up into the Champions League places thanks to Son Heung-min’s 86th-minute winner in a 2-1 home win over Luton.

Luton made the perfect start in north London when Tahith Chong fired them ahead after three minutes.

But Ange Postecoglou’s team produced another second-half rally thanks to substitute Brennan Johnson.

Johnson set up Issa Kabore’s 51st-minute own goal and teed up Son four minutes from time to help the hosts bounce back from their Fulham humbling two weeks ago with a much-needed victory.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou, told the BBC: "It's a game we probably should have made easier for ourselves. Everyone's fighting for something and Luton weren't just going to lie down for us. We had to earn the win and I thought we did that."

On Son’s winner he said: "He keeps delivering. He had a couple of good chances, was a bit unlucky with a couple. He's been a great player for this club for a long time and long may he continue."

Bottom club Sheffield United blew a two-goal lead but still earned a valuable point as they drew 3-3 at home with Fulham.

In a frenetic second half, Brereton Diaz put the hosts in front after 58 minutes before Andreas Pereira equalised four minutes later.

Oli McBurnie and Brereton then put the Blades 3-1 up before Fulham substitute Bobby de Cordova-Reid made it 3-2 after 86 minutes and Rodrigo Muniz scored a spectacular overhead kick in injury time to grab a draw.

He is him. pic.twitter.com/kqvAGaAr37 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 30, 2024

Elsewhere, Chelsea were held 2-2 at home by Burnley. Cole Palmer opened the scoring for Chelsea with a penalty just before half-time but Josh Cullen equalised for the Premier League strugglers three minutes later.

Palmer then put the Blues back in front with a well-placed finish before Dara O'Shea grabbed a point for Burnley in the 81st minute.

Bournemouth beat Everton 2-1 with Dominik Solanke opening the scoring for the Cherries before Gomes Betuncal thought he had salvaged a point for Sean Dyche's men with a goal in the 87th minute.

More drama was to follow, though, as Everton captain Seamus Coleman scored an own goal in stoppage time to give the points to the hosts.

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace, with the goals coming from Jean-Philippe Mateta for the visitors before Chris Wood equalised just after the hour.

In the early game, Newcastle United won a thriller against West Ham 4-3 at St James' Park.

The hosts went ahead through an early Alexander Isak penalty before the Hammers raced into a 3-1 lead thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

But Isak was awarded a controversial penalty to get Newcastle back into the game before a double from Harvey Barnes secured an exhilarating comeback.