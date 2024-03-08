Abu Dhabi-born Catherine Richards picked for Wales in Women’s Six Nations

An Abu Dhabi-born and raised rugby player has been backed to shine after being selected in the Wales squad for the Women’s Six Nations.

Catherine Richards, who started playing the game in Abu Dhabi Harlequins Under 8s, had been in line for a debut in the competition last year.

A hand injury prevented her from playing back then, but she has been recalled to the squad for this season.

The 23-year-old back was a member of the pioneering British School Al Khubairat side who won the Gulf Girls tournament at the 2016 Dubai Sevens on their tournament debut.

She left the capital and attended school in Monmouth, Wales, for her A-levels, before playing university and then elite-level club rugby in the UK.

Her performances for Gloucester-Hartpury, who are the leading side in England’s Premier 15s competition, has led to her inclusion in the Wales squad.

“We are very proud of Catherine, and I think she will shine and, if she gets on, score for Wales,” said Aubrey Roberts, who was her coach with the 2016 BSAK side.

“She is so quick. She has a great skillset but her main attribute is her pace. It was a case of getting the ball to Catherine and she would score every time.

“In sevens that was invaluable and she has been replicating that at Gloucester.”

Wales’ first match in the championship will be against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on March 23. Richards is one of eight uncapped players in their squad.

“This was the hardest squad to select since the game went professional in 2022 and there was plenty of debate within the coaching group around selection,” Ioan Cunningham, their coach, said.

“This 2024 Six Nations campaign promises to be the biggest and toughest tournament so far but we are all excited to see the players named set new standards and take this team to new heights.”

Richards previously represented Middle East Touch at international level in the non-contact format of the game.

Her brother, David, also plays professionally for the Dragons, who are based in Wales, in the United Rugby Championship.

Representing UAE overseas If Catherine Richards debuts for Wales in the Six Nations, she will be the latest to have made it from the UAE to the top tier of the international game in the oval ball codes.



Seren Gough-Walters (Wales rugby league)

Born in Dubai, raised in Sharjah, and once an immigration officer at the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she debuted for Wales in rugby league in 2021.



Sophie Shams (England sevens)

With an Emirati father and English mother, Shams excelled at rugby at school in Dubai, and went on to represent England on the sevens circuit.



Fiona Reidy (Ireland)

Made her Test rugby bow for Ireland against England in 2015, having played for four years in the capital with Abu Dhabi Harlequins previously.

Terry Rooke, who first coached her in tag rugby at U8s level at Quins, said Richards is proof of the rapid advance of the sport among girls in this country.

“At that point, girls’ rugby in the UAE was about to take off,” Rooke said of Richards’ introduction to the sport.

“Catherine would come and play touch rugby against grown-ups in the same team as her dad when she was still only 9 or 10. That is where it all started.

“She was quick and agile, and was always a standout player at tag rugby.

“She got into good rugby schools, and the next thing you know she is being selected for Wales.

“For Catherine to get into a Six Nations squad, with the standard that the game is now, is amazing.”

Roberts, who also coached the Quins side who won the Gulf Under 19 Girls title at the Sevens last year, says he thinks there are plenty of talented players at the club who can follow in Richards’ footsteps.

“You could spot the girls who will go onto become good players and potentially make it,” Roberts said.

“I was lucky enough to coach that side, and there were four or five really good players.

“We are hoping that the cohort from the club this season will go on and emulate them, because there are some potential internationals among them.”

Catherine Richards during her playing days in the UAE in 2016. Victor Besa for The National