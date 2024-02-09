Lorena Wiebes seals back-to-back victories to dominate first half of UAE Tour

Lorena Wiebes completed back-to-back stage victories and retained the leader’s red jersey on day two of the second UAE Women’s Tour on Friday.

SD Worx-Protime’s Dutch rider outsprinted the chasing pack on the long flat run towards the finishing line of the 113-kilometre trip from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed.

The UAE Team ADQ’s Chiara Consonni, who was third the previous day, improved to take second spot and lie 12 seconds behind Wiebes in the general classification (GC).

Joining them on the podium was Clara Copponi, finishing third in only her second race for her new team, Lidl-Trek.

Wiebes stayed out of the wind until the final two kilometres before launching her sprint off teammate Lotte Kopecky’s wheel and never lost the lead up to the finishing line.

“The final kilometre made it difficult to win today. There was a crash close to me. I had to be careful. I opened my sprint quite early but it went OK,” Wiebes said.

“It was hard to time the sprint because [Liv AlUla] Jayco came with a lot of speed from the right side. But my team did an amazing job and Lotte [Kopecky] gave me a strong lead out again today.

“We rode for the intermediate sprints yesterday because Lotte wanted to go for it to take time bonus before tomorrow's queen stage, so it was better for me to go with her.”

Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx on the podium yesterday after Stage 2. UAE Tour Women

Wiebes' teammate Kopecky gained four seconds over the rest of her GC rivals thanks to Intermediate Sprints bonuses. The World Champion sits in fourth place, 17 seconds behind Wiebes, ahead of tomorrow's uphill finish in Jebel Hafeet, where the final 10km could be decisive.

“To take two victories in a row is a confidence booster to start the season,” Wiebes added. “We are a lot of strong Dutch riders so it’s not a surprise that we already have a significant number of stage victories in the UAE Tour Women although it’s a fairly new race.

“Tomorrow I’ll try to support Lotte [Kopecky] as much as possible. We’ll go all out for her stage victory. My other goal is to win the last stage. If it happens, I’ll finish the Tour with the green jersey.”

Stage 3 is the decisive, classic mountain climb. The route winds its way through Al Ain, where many of its landmarks like the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and the UAE University are visited before it takes a long tour of the desert along Truck Road E30 until returning to Green Mubazzarah for the climb of Jebel Hafeet.

UAE Tour, Stage 2 results:

1. Lorena Wiebes (NED), SD Worx-Protime, 2hrs 28.08

2. Chiara Consonni (ITA), UAE Team ADQ, +00

3. Clara Copponi (FRA), Lidl-Trek, +00

4. Georgia Baker (AUS), Liv AlUla Jayco, +00

5. Martina Fidanza (ITA), Ceretizit-WNT Pro Cycling, +00

General Classification:

1. Lorena Wiebes (NED), SD Worx-Protime

2. Chiara Consonni (ITA), UAE Team ADQ at 12sec

3. Rachele Barbieri (ITA), Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL at 16sec