Brandon McNulty: First GC win in Valencia the perfect boost ahead of UAE Tour

As starts to the season go, I’m not sure I could’ve envisaged a better start to 2024. Securing my first GC (general classification) victory with UAE Team Emirates is an ambition I’ve had for a while now.

It’s what pushed me during each season, inspired me during each off season, and been a consistent goal which I’m incredibly proud to have now achieved. It’s a brilliant confidence boost for me as I look to kick on in 2024.

I came into the race following a good week in Mallorca and knew I had good legs. After a somewhat quiet start to the race, it really came alive on Stage 4 at the top of the steep final climb to Alto del Miserat. It was a tough ascent and we had to really manage the attacks against a strong duo of Aleksandr Vlasov and Santiago Buitrago.

READ MORE Lorena Wiebes takes Stage 1 honours and red jersey in UAE Tour Women

Those guys are a bit smaller than me and were trying to drop me on the steeper sections of the climb, but when it started to flatten out, I tried to use my power to drop them and ultimately timed the attack to perfection.

Heading into the climb, I knew it would be a good moment to attack on the sections that levelled out. So when I attacked and the two guys hesitated to respond, it was then my job to really distance them, press on to the finish line, and leave absolutely nothing left in the tank. I probably caught them by surprise which always helps!

Heading into the fifth and final stage, I had a lead of 13 seconds which may sound a lot, but one mechanical problem or getting caught in a split can eat into that time dramatically. We had to really work together on that stage and be on our toes to manage any attacks or dangerous breakaways.

The boys did an excellent job in defending my lead and keeping me out of trouble, so this was another example of the talent, togetherness and team spirit we have in the group to work for one another. I may have stood on top of the podium, but this was a victory for the team.

I think my strong start to the 2024 season is the result of some rest and recovery for me at the end of 2023. I got married in the off-season which allowed me to switch off from the demands of cycling and focus on my family life which was amazing. I felt super refreshed and motivated heading into the season which has been a big factor in my strong start.

I haven’t necessarily done anything different with my preparation for this season – I’m still young so I think my body is getting stronger and adapting, but also the quality of training and nutrition we have in the team is unrivalled. All of the little things are starting to really add up which has a massive impact. Additionally, the bike we've got this year is lightning-fast!

Heading into the UAE Tour, as a group we’re really excited. Adam Yates is our main man, but I think I’ll have a free card to go all in for the time trial on Stage 2 so that’s a good goal.

🔴¡¡VICTORIA y liderato para Brandon McNulty en El Miserat!! #VoltaValenciana



🔝El estadounidense aprovechó un falso llano en la ascensión para sacar unos metros de ventaja sobre Buitrago y Vlasov



📺Este domingo, última etapa de la @VueltaCV camino de Valencia en Teledeporte pic.twitter.com/zMcLtmhlSi — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) February 3, 2024

Our overall objective as a team will be to win the GC, and I think Adam is probably our strongest card there. With this being our home race, we’re extremely focused and committed to delivering our very best.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, securing another Grand Tour stage victory would be incredible and this year I’m probably focusing on the Vuelta. Winning my first Grand Tour stage at the Giro was a big deal and something I’d been working towards my entire career. It was a moment that I’ll never forget, so I would love to repeat that this year.

Lastly, and most importantly, we can’t wait to get back to the UAE. Every time we come back it seems like more and more people are on bikes and also the infrastructure and bike tracks are popping up everywhere which is awesome. We’ll be doing everything we can to secure victory for you!