Lorena Wiebes takes Stage 1 honours and red jersey in UAE Tour Women

Lorena Wiebes clinched Stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women on Thursday to claim the red jersey and become the first race leader of 2024.

The 24-year-old won 12 races in 2023 and started the new season with yet another victory in the 122km stage that started from the Dubai Miracle Garden and ended in a sprint finish at Dubai Harbour.

Team SD-Worx’s Dutch rider was denied the stage win by countrywoman Charlotte Kool on a dramatic opening day 12 months ago, but in the absence of the DSM rider this time round, there was no denying Wiebes.

Led out brilliantly by teammate and world champion Lotte Kopecky, Wiebes crossed the finishing line ahead of Rachele Barbieri of Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL and UAE Team ADQ’s Chiara Consonni, in second and third respectively.

“It feels great to win the first race of the season. It’s always nice to win,” Wiebes said.

“It was a big chaos in the fight before the final corner but I still had Lotte Kopecky and she made it perfect. She’s a great rider to have to help. I’m happy with how we work together.

“We planned to be on the right as much as possible for the wind. It worked out. We now have the race lead and so there’ll be pressure on us for stage 2 but we’re ready for that.”

And Wiebes revealed that she and her teammates have been enjoying the sights – and heights – since arriving in the UAE.

“It’s quite fantastic to win in Dubai and to have the big buildings in the background.” she said. “This time, I even came a bit earlier to do some sightseeing of the city.

“Some of my teammates went sky diving and said they had a great experience. Maybe I’ll try next year.”

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini went down in a huge crash after a clip of wheels that also saw her Lidl-Trek teammate – and runner-up last year – Gaia Realini held up in the commotion.

However, the pair were quickly back up and safely tucked inside the peloton, but Longo Borghini had to change her bike and could be seen trying to shake the pain out of her arm.

Friday's 113km Stage 2 starts at Al Mirfa on the Arabian Gulf coast and crosses a large portion of desert – more than 60km – before finishing at Madinat Zayed in what should be another bunch sprint.

Stage 1 result:

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx: 2 hrs 59’11”

2. Rachele Barbieri (ITA) Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL:+00

3. Chiara Consonni (ITA) UAE Team ADQ: +00

4. Georgia Baker (AUS) Liv AlUla Jayco: +00

5. Maggie Coles-Lyster (CAN) Roland: +00

General Classification:

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx

2. Rachele Barbieri (ITA) Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL at 4”

3. Chiara Consonni (ITA) UAE Team ADQ at 6”