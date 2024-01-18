Dubai Desert Classic: Li Haotong hints at revival after taking lead in opening round

A familiar name reemerged on the top of the leaderboard after the first session at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and hinted at a career revival in the process.

There must have been times in the recent past when Li Haotong feared he could be about to vanish from golf’s reckoning for good.

The Chinese player became the first Asian winner of the Classic when he beat Rory McIlroy down the stretch back in 2018.

The points he accrued in claiming the Dallah Trophy back then vaulted Haotong to a career best placing of 32 in the world rankings. He was 22 at the time, and appeared on the brink of joining the game’s elite.

Read more Relaxed Rory McIlroy returns to Dubai Desert Classic for another shot at glory

Since that high watermark, though, his decline has been not so much steady and startling. In 22 starts last season, Haotong missed the cut 18 times, and registered zero top 10 finishes.

He is way out at 476th in the standings now, but Dubai appears to be working a charm for him all over again. Haotong finished tied 14th in the 60-player field at the Dubai Invitational last week.

Buoyed by that promising start to the new campaign, he re-announced himself as a contender for titles with a 5-under-par 67 on the opening morning at the Majlis.

That gave him a one-stroke lead among the early finishers. The group of five players a 4-under included Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard, two of the stars of Europe’s Ryder Cup win in Rome last year.

Li Haotong birdies his final hole to lead at -5 🙌#DubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/dtr6OTlM6V — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 18, 2024

It might have been slightly better still for the former champion. Haotong’s card was blemish-free until the 15th. He then carded two bogeys in the space of three holes, but that was either side of a birdie, and he birdied the last, too.

Haotong said his slump last season was down to failings off the tee. He acknowledges it is early days, but he hopes his start to the season in the UAE is a sign that his work to rectify the issue is paying off.

“It happens,” Haotong said. “It’s just golf. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again, and I will definitely more [be more consistent].

“I saw that stroke last week finally become ingrained now. I’m finally happy to see that and hopefully I can maintain that and improve that.

“I think I played just solid as last week. I've been working on a lot of stuff during the winter time and to see some result like this, it is like slowly pay back now.”

Li said he had recalled moments from his title win on his latest trip round the Majlis – but that he cannot believe it was so long ago.

“I can’t believe it’s six years ago now,” said Li, who is now 28. “I had a lot of great memories and hopefully I can continue to do some magic here.”

McIlroy himself threatened to race straight back to the summit of the leaderboard. The defending champion was 4-under at the turn, after starting at the 10th.

He appeared to be flying at that point, but he went backwards on the way back in. Despite a perfect tee-shot at the first – his 10th – the Northern Irishman made bogey.

He made three more in a row from the sixth to the eighth, and left the course in dejected mood.