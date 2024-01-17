UAE Tour Women returns for second edition in February

The second edition of the UAE Tour Women will be highlighted by three sprint stages and a mountain climb to the summit of Jebel Hafeet, race organisers Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced on Wednesday.

The event, to be held from February 8 to 11, will start in Dubai and finish in Abu Dhabi, covering a total distance of 468km.

The women's peloton returns as the Middle East's only World Tour race; last year's debut edition was won by the Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini.

The same climb, averaging 8-9 % gradients, will be featured in this edition’s third stage, providing an opportunity for overall contenders to leave their mark on the race.

“We are delighted and proud to be here for the presentation of the second edition of the UAE Women’s Tour, hopefully a repeat of a very successful 2023 edition,” Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said during the unveiling of the race route at the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.

“The historic event last year was broadcast live worldwide, becoming a showcase for the territories touched by the race. In 2024, we will have some of the best female cyclists in the world competing in an event that aims to become one of the biggest in women's cycling and, at the same time, promote this sport in the region.”

From left: Hassan Habib, Deputy Manager at Dubai Sports Channel, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of UAE Cycling Federation, and Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, during UAE Tour Women press conference in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Fabrizio D’Amico, chief operating officer of RCS Sports and Events and UAE Tour Director, added: “Building on the success of the inaugural event, confirmed by the reaction of the public and the industry, the UAE Tour Women returns to the World Tour calendar.”

The opening 122km stage in Dubai will be flagged off from the Dubai Miracle Garden and finish at Dubai Harbour. Stage 2 starts from Al Mirfa and crosses a large portion of the desert to Madinat Zayed, covering 113km.

Stage 3 is the 128km classic mountain stage. In the first part, riders will wind their way through Al Ain, passing many of its landmarks before taking a long tour of the desert along E30 and returning to Green Mubazzarah.

Here, the final climb of Jebel Hafeet begins, which with its 10km section will be the final big test of the race.

The 105km Stage 4 revolves around the city of Abu Dhabi, starting at the Louvre and finishing at Breakwater for a sprint finish.

The UAE Tour (men) race is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 25 and will cover a total distance of 980km.