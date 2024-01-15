Man United v Tottenham player ratings: Dalot 8, Hojlund 7; Bentancur 8, Werner 6

Manchester United failed to welcome the club's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to Old Trafford with a win as Tottenham Hotspur twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Ratcliffe was in attendance for the first time since agreeing a deal to take a 25 per cent stake of the English giants for $1.3 billion.

Goals for United forwards in the Premier League have been in short supply at Old Trafford this season but both Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford struck in the first half, either side of Richarlison's equaliser.

Rodrigo Bentancur's strike in the first minute of the second half levelled the scores once more.

READ MORE Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Former Man United youngster Bebe the heartbeat of Cape Verde

A point moves Tottenham level with North London rivals Arsenal but leaves them still outside the top four on goal difference. But they will be happier with the draw as they remain eight points ahead of United, who edge up to seventh.

“You always want to win games but I couldn't be prouder of the players,” said Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. “They have had to deal with a fair bit this week and to put on a performance like that … I thought the way we handled the game was outstanding.

“They are a good team on the counter. For the most part we dealt with it OK. Our response to both of their goals was outstanding and I thought in the second half we were the better side and deserved to win.

“We've had a rough week with some illness in the camp. Credit to the players they kept going to the end. It was an outstanding effort.”

Things had got off to an ideal start from a United perspective when Bruno Fernandes put Rashford behind to drive forward and then cut inside, with Destiny Udogie’s eventual challenge taking the ball into Hojlund’s path who steadied himself before thundering a left-footed drive into the roof of the net.

We take a point back to North London 👊 pic.twitter.com/iwLpq4wh29 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2024

Spurs soon awoke from their slumber. Pedro Porro’s potshot may have been easily held but Jonny Evans had to be alert to stop a looping header from Spurs debutant Timo Werner causing problems.

Diogo Dalot cleared Bentancur’s header from the resulting set-piece off the line, but another corner would prove United’s undoing in the 19th minute.

Porro swung in from the left and Richarlison showed strength in a congested six-yard box to glance home, extending Spurs scoring run in the league to a club-record 33rd game.

United, though, retook the lead in the 40th minute Rashford played a one-two with Hojlund around the edge of the 18-yard box, before slotting home nicely into the bottom corner.

1 - Marcus Rashford has scored his first goal at Old Trafford for Manchester United in all competitions this season, in his 14th appearance and from his 32nd shot at home in 2023-24. Finally. pic.twitter.com/CODZsHowiB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2024

The England forward made a talking gesture with his hand as he celebrated – seemingly a message for those questioning him.

Spurs went close in stoppage time, with Romero launching himself to meet another Porro corner and sending a header crashing off the bar.

Postecoglou’s side were not discouraged by that near miss and drew level moments into the second half. Werner held the ball up on the left and played across to Bentancur, who drove into the box, past Evans before slamming Spurs level.

United substitute Scott McTominay headed over a glorious chance to win the game in injury time.

“I am quite disappointed, when you go ahead twice and then concede two soft goals it is a bit frustrating, but you have to take it as it is,” said United manager Erik Ten Hag. “The attitude from the team was great, the spirit was great. We fought and gave everything.”

Check out the photo gallery above for the player ratings from Old Trafford. To move on to the next slide, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.