Newcastle v Fulham player ratings: Guimaraes 9, Miley 8; Leno 7, Jimenez 4

Newcastle United overpowered 10-man Fulham at St James' Park on Saturday but at the cost of further injuries to their heavily depleted squad.

Both Fabian Schar and Joelinton were forced off in the first half as manager Eddie Howe saw two more first-team regulars head towards the treatment room.

However, it was Joelinton's replacement, the academy graduate Lewis Miley, who made the all-important breakthrough as he made the most of some good work from the impressive Bruno Guimaraes to fire in his first ever senior goal.

By that point Fulham had already been reduced to 10 men after a moment of madness from Raul Jimenez. The striker took an elbow in the face from Jamaal Lascelles and decided to take his frustrations out on Sean Longstaff.

The Mexican recklessly piled into the Newcastle midfielder and saw a yellow card upgraded to a red by the VAR.

The hosts added further goals in the second half through Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn to run out clear and deserved winners.

The 17-year-old Miley said of his first goal: "What a moment it was for me and my family. They were in the stand. Great feeling to see the ball in the back of the net. Hopefully I can score lots more. I haven't checked my phone yet but I'm sure everyone will be buzzing for us."

His teammate Guimaraes added: "Sometimes I can't believe he's 17. He's unbelievable. We're very proud of him."

