Dubai Rugby Sevens 2023: Tickets, fixtures, entertainment and which teams are playing

The Emirates Dubai Sevens is back this weekend and will be bigger and better than ever thanks to an extended programme of events.

The competition will again be the first of the rebranded, eight-leg HSBC SVNS World Series when it takes place from December 1-3 at The Sevens Stadium.

The National Day weekend event will have another new sport added. In recent years netball, cricket and cross-fit competitions have joined what was once a rugby-only event for the best part of 50 years. A padel tournament will take place for the first time this year.

There are nearly 5,000 players scheduled to take part across the sports, with 100,000 spectators expected to attend across the three days.

READ MORE Dubai Sevens: Henry Paul and Mike Wernham hope to restore Dubai Hurricanes to past glories

Which teams are playing?

Twenty-four of the best international rugby sevens teams – 12 men's and 12 women's – will descend on Dubai.

Following successive titles in 2021 and 2022, South Africa will be bidding for a hat-trick, and have been grouped with reigning series champions, New Zealand, Samoa, and Canada in Pool A.

Ireland, last year’s men’s runners-up, will face Argentina, Australia, and Spain in Pool B, while Pool C consists of France, the United States, Fiji, and Britain.

In the women's events, reigning Dubai champions Australia have been drawn alongside Ireland, Japan, and Brazil in Pool B. World champions New Zealand, who finished runners-up in Dubai last year, are in Pool A with Fiji, Britain, and South Africa while Canada, Spain, USA, and France make up Pool C.

Ireland's Bryan Mollen goes on a run against South Africa in the 2023 final. Chris Whiteoak / The National

How does the schedule work?

Multiple competitions taking place at once across the various pitches – make sure to pick up your programme for full details. However, in the elite competitions, all of the pool matches will take place on Saturday, December 2, with the knockout games the following day.

The women's semi-finals take place between 1-2pm on Sunday, with the men's following between 2-3pm. The women's final is 7:13pm, with the men on after at 7:53pm.

What about the rest of the rugby?

Among the highlights each year is the International Vets tournament, which attracts some of the biggest names in rugby, and 2023 will be no exception.

Ireland head coach and former England international Andy Farrell will be supporting the ‘Joining Jack’ team. Expect plenty of other big names, past and present, to be on the teamsheets.

The future stars of tomorrow will also take to Pitch 1 for the Gulf Under-19 Boys and Girls finals on the Saturday evening, while six Invitational finals will be played the following day in front of thousands of spectators.

Are there other sports?

Across the three days, there will be 16 rugby tournaments, six netball competitions, three cricket and fitness tournaments, as well as eight padel events, attracting nearly 5,000 athletes.

Besides watching the action, spectators can also attend sports masterclasses conducted by former and current sports stars and Emirates Dubai 7s sporting ambassadors.

In cricket, Georgia Elwiss and ex-England fast-bowler Darren Gough will be joined by Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings and former England international Alex Hartley for the sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rugby and netball masterclasses will also take place on the Friday.

What about entertainment?

The Sevens boasts a huge live music line-up across four stages throughout the three days and nights. Pop singer Becky Hill and DJ MK are confirmed as 2023's headliners for Saturday night at the 'Frequency on 8' stage. Artful Dodger and DJ Luck & MC Neat are also joining the line-up for 'Beats on 2' this year.

Meanwhile, if Oasis, The Stones, Arctic Monkeys, and Guns & Roses are more your up your street than international DJs, then the Rugby Rocks is the stage for you. Sing your heart out until the early hours with a stellar line-up of tribute acts.

The Sevens is very family friendly with a designated Kids' Stage and play areas for younger children.

The 2023 Festival lineup 🙌



Get your tickets whilst you still can, at https://t.co/pAhUujH96h or via the Emirates Dubai 7s app 🥳#Dubai7s #Festival #lineup pic.twitter.com/LhMf8x3j2D — Emirates Dubai 7s (@Dubai7s) November 23, 2023

Tickets

A weekend general admission pass for an adult costs Dh550, children aged 10-14 is Dh115, and under-10s is free, although registration is required. Tickets can be purchased through the official Dubai Sevens app, and more information is available here.