New Zealand warm up for world series defence by winning first Abu Dhabi Sevens Festival

New Zealand warmed up for the start of their women’s world sevens series title defence by winning the first Abu Dhabi Sevens Festival on Friday evening.

The Black Ferns Sevens beat France 24-12 in the final at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub.

The four-team competition, which also featured Brazil and Canada, was the pilot edition of what organisers hope will become a feature of the UAE sporting landscape.

Plans are in place to expand the competition next season and include a men’s event for sides travelling to the emirates for the beginning of the HSBC Svns – the newly-rebranded world series ­– in Dubai.

As in Dubai, which is renowned on the world circuit for the unique atmosphere created by having invitational tournaments running alongside the World Rugby series, the Abu Dhabi Festival is also focused on community involvement.

A team from the Small Blacks, the youth training programme of New Zealand Rugby based in Abu Dhabi, played a game against Ecole Francaise de Rugby in a break between the senior matches. Recreational sides also played fixtures earlier in the week.

New Zealand’s women have made a tradition of travelling to the capital for acclimatisation ahead of the Dubai Sevens.

Abu Dhabi Sevens Festival Chloe Pelle of France during a Abu Dhabi Sevens Festival match against Canada at the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National

It has served them well. They have been regular winners in Dubai, while last year they dominated the world series.

“It is amazing for us,” said Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who was named World Rugby’s women’s sevens player of the decade in 2020.

“We get absolutely spoilt by Abu Dhabi Cricket. It is a special place and we love it. Back at home at this time, it’s nowhere near this heat. To come over here and have these facilities and this weather, it is all we could ask for.

“The grounds have grown from the first time we came here until now, and it will be awesome to see what they can put out for a big tournament, and compete with Dubai Sevens as well.”

Sarah Hirini, the New Zealand captain, said the Abu Dhabi Festival already feels like an established competition.

“We always think this is the best trip to get onto if we can make the Dubai squad as we get to come to Abu Dhabi for a week and hang out in the desert,” Hirini said.

“We get to train at some pretty amazing facilities. We get to prepare the best we can for a tournament, and it is just a cool place.

“And even now, this feels like a real tournament like on the world series. It is only going to get bigger and bigger, and hopefully we can be a part of it for a few more years yet.”