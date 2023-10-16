Rashid Al Dhaheri aims to end impressive F4 rookie season on high in Abu Dhabi

Rashid Al Dhaheri will be in prime form for the F4 race leading up to the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the season, at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26.

The Emirati teenager arrives for the non-point scoring Trophy Round of the F4 UAE race, which takes place during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend, having spent 10 months of his first season in single-seater racing with Prima Racing team in Italy.

Al Dhaheri, 15, is currently placed 10th overall in the Italian Championship with a final race left in Barcelona in the Euro F4 next weekend.

The youngest rookie driver on the gird, he has clinched five Rookie podiums and stands sixth in the Rookie points table. He is also ninth in the Euro F4 and third overall in the Rookie standings.

“All season we have witnessed Rashid grow in experience and stature. He has shown good pace, and ongoing improvements,” Prima Racing boss Rene Rosin said.

“The first year of F4 is a tough one for rookies where they are up against rivals with set goals to reach the top.

“Rashid shows he has the pace to stay with the front runners, has intelligent race craft and just needs to carry on gaining experience. We see how he becomes a stronger driver with every race. Also, he is a team player when called upon.”

Al Dhaheri acknowledges that racing on Grand Prix arenas such as Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, Imola and Paul Ricard is a daunting task for a driver.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself – as I had to during [a race on] one of these great tracks,” he said.

“Knowing the history of these places can be intimidating, but it can also be inspiring, which is the energy I tap into.

“Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher and all the F1 greats raced at these tracks, like at Monza in the past weekend. A few weeks ago, Ferrari won the Grand Prix there, and you can still feel the passion. Every morning you walk past the statue of Juan Manuel Fangio. It's special.

“But at the same time, it is humbling and comes with responsibility for me. I realise the privilege it is to be racing at these dream venues, thanks to the support from my family and our backers in the UAE who have made this possible.

Rashid Al Dhaheri has clinched five Rookie podiums in his first season in F4 in Italy. Photo: Handout

“Also, with Prema, I have one of the best teams in motorsport in my corner with great teammates. So, I must at all times deliver my best, and with the experience, I’m looking forward to racing at the Yas Marina Circuit at the F1 week.”

Drivers are judged by their results at the end. Fresh from a summer break, and fired up for the season, Al Dhaheri showed his podium credentials at Monza and now has a final flurry of opportunities to end his season on a high.

“The plan is simple: points and more podiums. There are still good opportunities to score points in both F4 championships,” Al Dhaheri added.

“The battle plan for all three race weekends is to execute my races as best as possible, with everything I have learnt, aim for podiums − the top step always of course – and pick up as many points as possible, to end the season on a high.”