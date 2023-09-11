UAE Team ADQ add Tereza Neumanova and Dominika Wlodarczyk to squad

UAE Team ADQ bolstered their line-up by recruiting Tereza Neumanova of the Czech Republic and Dominika Wlodarczyk of Poland, with Federica Venturelli set to be part of the development team, it was announced on Monday.

Neumanova, 25, brings a wealth of racing experience to the UAE’s first professional women’s cycling team. She has an impressive track record, including several National Championships and notable finishes in key UCI races, including stage podiums secured at the Tour de Suisse Women and the Vuelta a Burgos.

Wlodarczyk, 22, is a rising star in the cycling world. She has already achieved remarkable victories and podium finishes in stages of the Tour de Feminin, Gracia Orlova, at the Giro Toscana Femminile and in the GC of the Watersley Womens Challenge, showcasing her talent and determination.

Venturelli, the junior world champion in individual pursuit is set to shine as part of the development team.

The Italian cyclist has notched up some remarkable achievements in the junior category, including gold and silver medals at the Track World Championships.

Venturelli’s signing reinforces UAE Team ADQ's commitment to nurturing young talent and cultivating a competitive team for the long term.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tereza, Wlodarczyk, and Federica to UAE Team ADQ,” said Melissa Moncada, head of UAE Team ADQ.

“Their exceptional skills, determination, and passion for cycling perfectly align with our team's values and goals. Frederica's addition to the UAE Development Team will guide young talents to help them ascend to the top level in the sport by providing mentorship and a holistic development approach."

According to Moncada, the addition of these three riders marks an exciting chapter for UAE Team ADQ.

“These riders bring unique qualities and a shared dedication to the sport, and we are confident that their presence will contribute to our team's continued success,” she said.

“We are excited to witness the new line-up’s impact and the inspiration they will provide to other cyclists and fans.”

Last month, UAE Team ADQ announced the addition of Dutch cyclist Karlijn Swinkels from Team Jumbo-Visma.