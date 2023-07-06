Tadej Pogacar bounces back to clinch sixth stage of Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar unleashed a devastating turn of speed to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard still kept the overall race lead 25 seconds ahead of the Slovenian.

On the Tour's first summit finish, UAE Team Emirates leader Pogacar give it his all with two kilometres to go and finished 24 seconds ahead of Vingegaard. Overnight leader Jai Hindley now sits in third place.

Pogacar's comeback would give him a psychological edge over Vingegaard even though the defending champion took the overall leader's yellow jersey.

The Slovenian, who lost ground to Vingegaard in Wednesday's first mountain stage, resisted his rival's attack in the Col du Tourmalet before going solo on the final climb to Cauterets-Cambasque and beating the Jumbo Visma rider.

After Hindley, who claimed the yellow jersey on Wednesday, was dropped before the top of the Tourmalet, Vingegaard and Pogacar were set to fight for the stage win on the last ascent.

Pogacar attacked with 2.7km left, taking Vingegaard by surprise after the Dane's team had done everything to set him up for the win all day.

Vingegaard and two-time winner Pogacar were billed as the stars of the Tour and so it is proving to be.

Pogacar started the Tour strongly but Vingegaard struck back on stage five before this new enthralling instalment of their internecine duel offered up some more gripping fare.

Overnight leader Hindley's 15 minutes of fame were sealed on the 17km slog up the highest peak of the Tour so far, the Col du Tourmalet.

The Australian paid for his efforts in the breakaway on stage five and dropped off the pace as Vingegaard put the hammer down.

"I would not say it's revenge but it feels sweet to win and to take some time back. I feel a little bit relieved, I feel much better now," Pogacar said after a stunning day.

"The display Jonas showed yesterday was incredible and I was thinking when they started to pull on the Tourmalet, I thought 'if it's going to happen like yesterday we can pack our bags and go home', but luckily I had good legs today and I could follow on the Tourmalet.

"I felt quite comfortable and when I felt it was the right moment in the end I attacked and it was a big relief...I would say now it's almost the perfect gap and it's going to be a big battle until the last stage I think."