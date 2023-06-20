Investigators search offices of Paris Olympics organisers

Investigators searched the headquarters of Paris Olympic organisers on Tuesday in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor's office.

Read more Paris prepares to host 2024 summer Olympics with arts festival

Reuters and the Associated Press reported that the Paris 2024 headquarters were raided amid a preliminary investigation launched in 2017 into contracts made by the Games' organising committee, with allegations of embezzlement of public funds and favouritism.

The headquarters of Solideo, the public body responsible for delivering Olympic and Paralympic infrastructure, were also being searched over an investigation dating back to 2022, following an audit by the French anti-corruption agency.

"A search is currently under way at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," Paris 2024 said in a statement. "Paris 2024 is co-operating fully with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries."

The Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 with the Paralympic Games taking place from August 28 to September 6.

The raids come during a tumultuous period for sports in France.

Several federations have become embroiled in controversy.

There have been two high-profile resignations as a result – the octogenarian president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, stepped down in February following accusations of harassment.

Former sports minister and French rugby coach Bernard Laporte also quit his role as president of the French Rugby Federation in January after being convicted of corruption.