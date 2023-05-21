UAE Team Emirates rider Brandon McNulty wins Stage 15 of Giro d'Italia

UAE Team Emirates rider Brandon McNulty held off the challenge of Ben Healy and Marco Frigo to win Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday.

McNulty turned on the afterburners with a perfectly-timed sprint to race past Healy of EF Education-Easy Post) and Israel – Premier Tech's Frigo in the final 100 metres to snatch victory.

Healy finished second, ahead of Frigo, who appeared to drop off the pace but exerted a superhuman effort in the home straight to finish inches short of victory.

The Irishman may have looked the strongest on the day’s climbs, but it was McNulty who was the fastest finisher, nipping past at the death to secure the stage win.

“Indescribable. It was my goal coming here and then I got sick during the TT. I didn’t know what was going to happen. Today it came together and I’m so happy,” the 25-year-old said afterwards.

“On the last long climb I tried to go. I thought my race was done there because Ben was so strong. I clawed back and rested and then we played games on the flats. In the end it came down to the last kick and the sprint.

“I knew [Frigo] was coming and he ended up coming just at the right moment because we could swing over. I caught the draft and then at 150-200 metres I just went for it."

The 195km stage culminated in a steep climb into the old town where the main peloton raced across the line almost seven minutes adrift.

French rider Bruno Armirail kept the leader's pink jersey despite losing 25 seconds of his lead.

He leads Ineos veteran Geraint Thomas in second place by 1 min 08 sec. Thomas, meanwhile, has a two-second edge on Primoz Roglic in third. McNulty's teammate Joao Almeida is a further 20 seconds back in fourth,

“We came here for GC and also with the goal of me having a stage win and now that’s happened, so we can fully focus on Joao,” added McNulty.

Monday is a rest day for the peloton who resume with Stage 16 on Tuesday, which features a medium mountain stage to Monte Bondone.