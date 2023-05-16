England bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes by elbow injury

Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the summer, meaning he will miss England's bid to regain the Ashes against Australia.

The fast bowler will be sidelined for the second English season in a row after scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow while playing in the Indian Premier League.

The 28-year-old pace bowler has played 13 Tests having made a spectacular debut against the Australians at Lord's four years ago.

A succession of injuries have meant he has not been glimpsed in the long format since England toured India in February 2021.

The announcement about his continued absence from the format was made as England confirmed their squad for their opening Test against Ireland, starting on Thursday June 1 at Lord's.

“It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer," said Roby Key, the managing director of England men's cricket.

"He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously.

"We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later."

England play one Test against Ireland before the Ashes begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

Jonny Bairstow returns to the England side for the first time since last August, after recovering from his broken left leg and dislocated ankle, sustained in an accident while playing golf.

The Yorkshireman was enjoying the most prolific spell of his career before injury struck, most notably as he made four centuries in the space of five innings against New Zealand then India last summer.

Jonny Bairstow returns to the England squad after recovering from a broken leg. Getty

Ben Foakes was the wicketkeeper in those matches, as well as for most of the Tests which followed, first at home to South Africa, then in Pakistan and New Zealand.

Despite making a century against the South Africans, and half centuries in Pakistan and New Zealand, as well as winning plaudits for his glovework, Foakes has had to make way for the return of Bairstow.

Key reasoned that Bairstow "epitomised" England's new spirit of adventure in the five-day format under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum last year.

"We are looking forward to the summer ahead and getting into the swing of things, starting with a good test against Ireland," Key said.

“It was a seriously tough decision to leave Ben Foakes out of the squad. He has been excellent for England in the last year.

"But Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about."

Chris Woakes has been restored to the Test squad for the first time since March 2022. If selected, it will be the seam bowler's first Test appearance on home soil since August 2020.

Mark Wood, the fast bowler, has returned after missing the Test tour to New Zealand, while Ollie Pope has been named as England’s vice-captain.